Crime O'Clock Confiirms Release Date For Nintendo Switch

Crime O'Clock has an official release date for the Nintendo Switch, as players will be able to jump into the puzzles at the end of June.

Indie game publisher Just For Games and developer Bad Seed confirmed a proper release date for Crime O'Clock on the Nintendo Switch, as we'll be getting the game next week. The game was already confirmed to be released on PC via Steam on July 21st, but it looks like the console version will drop sooner as the game comes to Switch on June 30th, 2023. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we now wait for it to come out.

"Crime O'Clock is an investigation and time exploration game with a deep storyline. Investigate cases through time and evolving maps by unveiling a multi-eras linked story. Will you be able to restore the True Timeline? Prevent crimes before they happen! Investigate cases through time and evolving maps by unveiling a multi-eras linked story. Will you be observant enough to solve the mysteries? Crime waits for no man!"

Time Travel: As a time detective, your job is to solve crimes through time that should never have happened! Each map has multiple time markers to visit and use to resolve different cases of hacking, murder, theft, and much more. But a common thread of strange events is developing over the centuries.

An ever-changing map: Something or someone is trying to disturb time, find it! A HUGE zoomable map for each era is the playfield for the deductions and the search for clues. YOU must proceed with a deductive method to combine the missing pieces. By resolving cases the map changes and new adventures are unlocked.

Something or someone is trying to disturb time, find it! A HUGE zoomable map for each era is the playfield for the deductions and the search for clues. YOU must proceed with a deductive method to combine the missing pieces. By resolving cases the map changes and new adventures are unlocked. EVE, tools, and the aids systems: As you can see, it's a point & click game; the only skill you need is your fully functional brain to stop crime! You will not be alone in your job: EVE, an advanced AI, will help you, providing guidance and tools. Using EVE's system, you have new ways to find clues and evidence: deductive sessions alternate with action and puzzle mechanics for a complete user experience. During your adventure, EVE will upgrade its systems, unlocking new features… During the investigation, you will explore five different ages: Steam Age, with automata, crazy inventions, and gothic mysteries Atlantean Age, with its magic crystals and its peaceful and utopian civilization. Information Age, based on the real city of Milan in Italy, the developers' hometown. It features some of the most iconic buildings, such as Duomo di Milano, Castello Sforzesco, The Last Supper, and many more!

As you can see, it's a point & click game; the only skill you need is your fully functional brain to stop crime! You will not be alone in your job: EVE, an advanced AI, will help you, providing guidance and tools. Using EVE's system, you have new ways to find clues and evidence: deductive sessions alternate with action and puzzle mechanics for a complete user experience. During your adventure, EVE will upgrade its systems, unlocking new features… During the investigation, you will explore five different ages:

