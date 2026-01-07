Posted in: Conventions, Crimson Desert, Events, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Crimson Desert Announced For NVIDIA GeForce NOW Launch

Crimson Desert has been given a new platform to be released this year, as it was revealed for NVIDIA GeForce NOW at CES 2026

Article Summary Crimson Desert launches on NVIDIA GeForce NOW, expanding access with seamless cloud gaming support.

The game's release date is set for March 19, bringing its epic world to new and existing platforms.

Explore Pywel’s open world, engaging in adventures, battles, and faction wars for ultimate power.

Experience narrative-driven action as Kliff leads the Greymane mercenaries in a battle for survival.

Pearl Abyss announced some news during CES 2026 this week, confirming that Crimson Desert will be released on the NVIDIA GeForce NOW platform. The shorthand to this is that it will appear on the platform as part of their cloud gaming lineup, not only expanding their library of content but giving the game an extra space to land on for those who would rather play it remotely without downloading it. The game is still set for launch on March 19.

Crimson Desert

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the verdant expanses of Akapen and the towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature's grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power. Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

