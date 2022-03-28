Critical Reflex Announces Three New Games For 2022

Critical Reflex revealed three new games during GDC 2022 as they dropped info for Being and Becoming, Complex SKY, and Rose & Locket. All three games were revealed during The MIX this year, as the team has slated them to all come out on PC at the very least, but no word on any console releases. We have more info and the trailers of all three games for you here as we're now waiting to see if we can get some release dates this summer.

Being and Becoming: Venture into a waking nightmare! Being amd Becoming is an atmospheric metroidvania set in a kingdom corrupted by a Collective Dream, which warps the game's pixel art world in mysterious ways. As a rare lucid dreamer, players must possess those who are captive to the dream and end the nightmare at its source. Kill and consume the spirits of those corrupted beyond recognition by the collective dream. Each new spirit absorbed can be summoned to defend and attack on your behalf. Assemble an arsenal of weapons wielded by noble spirits ensnared within the dream. Weave intricate combinations of attacks and utilize each weapon in a unique way to traverse the environment. Explore a vast, interconnected world which unfolds based on your decisions. New pathways and rooms will be available depending on where you choose to begin your crusade.

Complex SKY: Create a city unrestricted by gravity! Complex SKY is a futuristic strategy game that takes place in a world devastated by pollution. Players are tasked with building a fully self-sustainable city in the skies and populating it with human settlers. Build beautiful, gravity-defying landscapes with the ability to stack or flip any structure in game. Manage the city's mass, processing power, production lines and other valuable resources to keep the ecosystem afloat. Populate the utopia with people and assign its workforce carefully to ensure stable growth. Play multiple game modes, from story-based CHALLENGE mode to free-range SANDBOX. Striking minimalist art style, enhanced by a playful, upbeat soundtrack.

Rose & Locket: Players must take up the once-forgotten skills of gunslinger Rose, and journey along the breathtaking, cinematic hand-painted landscapes on a quest to rescue her daughter's spirit from the ghostly realm of the Underwest. A lightning fast action-adventure, full of fast-paced gameplay and cinematic set pieces. Gain new combat abilities, and restore your daughter's spirit. Experience a grand story of loss and devotion, set in the fantastical spirit realm of the Wild West. Traverse the realms of the Underwest, depicted in breathtaking, hand drawn animation. Tackle special modes and challenges, and put your skills to the ultimate test!