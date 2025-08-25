Critical Reflex to Publish Burden Street Station & Heavy As Stone

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Burden Street Station, Critical Reflex, Heavy As Stone, IODINE, joy

Critical Reflex recently revealed they have signed on to be the publisher for two different indie games, as they will work to release IODINE's Burden Street Station and Jøy's Heavy As Stone. The first is a surreal narrative adventure title that has you shapeshift in the middle of conversations to uncover how a god went missing. The latter is a surreal horror investigation game where you try to solve mysteries in a crumbling terminal where time resets when you die. Enjoy the trailers for both here, as neither game has a release date at the moment.

Heavy As Stone

It began with a cough, a tremor, a sense that something wasn't right. Now it leaks into your work, into every conversation, every crime scene. They call it the Yellow Wound. You're not the only one infected. Beneath its streets lies a decaying underworld of bootleggers, cultists, and others suffering the same sickness. You're here to investigate them, or maybe just survive alongside them. Investigate a series of deaths in a 1920s Prohibition-era city on behalf of the Atsmith Life Insurance Co., uncovering the relationship between these cases and the cause of your mysterious illness. Examine case files, visit crime scenes, and build narratives to determine insurance payouts, with each choice shaping the unfolding story. Adapt to your disease and survive Terminal's seedy underbelly of bootleggers, cultists and fellow afflicted as you face the consequences of your search for answers in this investigative horror RPG.

Burden Street Station

As a tiny spirit, you'll shapeshift during conversations to uncover how God went missing in this non-linear narrative adventure game with an off-kilter world to discover. Inspired by the visual language of '90s adventure games, Burden Street Station is about conversations – collect personality traits through talking and exploration, and wear them to unlock dialogue options and advance multiple stories. Change yourself to change others. Traits are emotional prosthetics. Each one calibrates how the world responds to you and what it believes you deserve. Words dig deeper than they should. Speak kindly, and they open up. Speak incorrectly and something breaks. Sometimes they flinch. Sometimes they remember what it felt like to be whole. And you wonder why you feel it too.

