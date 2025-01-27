Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: critical role

Critical Role Announces Charity One-Shot For LA Wildfire Relief

Critical Role will be holding a one-shot live charity event this week, all to support charity relief for the Los Angeles wildfires

Article Summary Critical Role hosts one-shot for LA wildfire relief featuring Bells Hells from Campaign Three.

Fans participate through donations to influence story elements during the live event.

10% of donations bolster CRF's emergency fund for rapid future disaster response.

Critical Role aims to increase support for ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in LA.

Critical Role has announced a new event taking place this week to aid in the charity relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The crew will hold a special live one-shot featuring the group Bells Hells from Campaign Three, as they will raise funds throughout the show with the aid of their nonprofit arm, the Critical Role Foundation (CRF). We have more details below as the show airs live on January 30 on Twitch, YouTube, and their own Beacon service.

Critical Role – Freaky Thursday: A Bells Hells Charity One-Shot

Critical Role will host a chaotic and interactive one-shot charity livestream titled Freaky Thursday, featuring Bells Hells, the beloved characters from its third tabletop roleplaying game (RPG) campaign played by Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien, with Game Master Matthew Mercer. Through Critical Role's Tiltify page, fans can donate or purchase rewards that directly shape the story. Story elements with the most donations will take center stage in the adventure. Each fundraising milestone reached will unlock unique surprises, including new allies, unexpected adversaries, or even character sheet swaps, ensuring an unpredictable and exciting adventure shaped entirely by the community's contributions.

In addition to creating grants for the below charities who are currently providing on the ground aid throughout Los Angeles, 10% of each donation is stashed into our overall emergency fund, which allows CRF to send help quickly in the event of a future unforeseen natural emergency. In collaboration with countless fans worldwide – known as "Critters," the company has already been able to contribute $30,000 from its emergency fund to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund, providing immediate support to those affected. With the recovery efforts far from over, Critical Role is rallying its global community to come together and provide even more support for those in need.

