Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drop + Grell OAE1, headphones

CROSAIR Releases Improved Drop + Grell OAE1 Headphones

CORSAIR revealed an improved version of some headphones released earlier this year with the Drop + Grell OAE1 headphones

Article Summary CORSAIR launches Drop + Grell OAE1 headphones with user-driven enhancements.

New OAE1s feature lighter clamping, single-sided cable, and sleek black design.

Innovative design offers a natural sound field and enhanced stereo imaging.

Priced at $250, available through CORSAIR and select retailers now.

CROSAIR has a new set of headphones out on the market this week, as the company revealed the Drop + Grell OAE1 set. The basic idea behind this set is that they made small improvements from the OEA1 set that came out back in May and dropped the price point on them to make them more accessible ahead of the holiday shopping season. They're currently on sale via the company's website, and select retailers are offering them for $250. We have more info about them for you below from the company.

CROSAIR Drop + Grell OAE1

Based on community feedback, Drop made key adjustments to the new OAE1 headphones to improve the listening and user experience. The OAE1s feature a lighter clamping force and single-sided 6.3mm cable with an insert indicator for added ease of use, as well as a new all-black colorway with dark gray accents. The headphones, rooted in Axel Grell's three decades of audio engineering and audio product development, feature a driver-forward, open-around-ear structure to map to the human ear and achieve a more natural and realistic sound field.

By moving the drivers in front of and away from the ears, the new OAE1 headphones enable the sound field from the transducers to take advantage of the ears natural structure to direct sound into the ear canal. The open-around-ear design minimizes acoustic reflections and controlling sound pressure, with the culmination of both innovations resulting in improved stereo imaging, a natural sound field, and the uncovering of the deepest dimensions of any song.

Drop + Grell OAE1 Specifications

Frequency Response: 12–32,000 Hz (-3db) 6–44,000 Hz (-10db)

Transducer principle: Dynamic

Ear coupling: Circumaural

Sound characteristic: Front-oriented loudness diffuse field equalization

Adaption to the individual hearing curve: Soundfield pinna interaction

Nominal impedance: 38 ohms

Sound pressure level at 1kHz 1VRMS: 106 dB

Maximum long-term input power: 500mW

THD at 1kHz 100dB: 0.05%

Weight (without cable): 375g

Cable Specifications

Single-sided, silver-coated OFC cable: 1.8m (6 ft.)

Connectors headphone side: 2.5mm TRRS

Connector device: 3.5mm stereo plug

Adaptor: 3.5mm to 6.3mm screw on

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!