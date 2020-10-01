Cross-Play Has Officially Been Added To Apex Legends

The latest update to Apex Legends has added in a number of improvements, chief among them being the addition of Cross-Play. The latest blog from the company goes over the beta that's currently happening in the game, in which players on PC, PS4, and Xbox One can currently enable to fight each other on if they so desire. The update has also added in a limited-time mode called Flashpoint, new cosmetics, and a few bundles if you're so inclined to get one. We have a snippet of the info below from Game Director Chad Grenier on how matchmaking will work out.

Now that you know how to find, invite, and play with friends, I think it's also important to talk about how cross-play matchmaking works. Before cross-play, each platform would only play with and against other users on the same platform. Now, all console players will play together, and PC players will continue to play only with other PC players. We want to ensure that keyboard and mouse PC players are not being matched against console players, for reasons that should be obvious.

If, however, an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 player and PC player party up together, they will be put into PC matches. This ensures that the console games don't have PC players in them, but still allows for the console player to play with their PC friend if they opt-in.

Now, about that setting I mentioned earlier. If you wish to disable cross-play altogether, you can disable cross platform play in the settings menu. Doing so will only put you into matches with other users on the same platform, who have also disabled cross platform play. This has a high chance of making your queue times very very long, as we anticipate that most users will have cross-play enabled given its default state of 'enabled' and the requests for the feature from so many players. We highly recommend leaving cross platform play enabled to ensure the best experience possible. We hope you all enjoy this great feature that we're all really excited to be rolling out. During this Apex Legends cross-play beta please party up with your friends on all platforms, put the system through its paces, tweet, reddit, let us know if you're enjoying cross-play, or what we should improve!