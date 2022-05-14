Crossfire: Legion Reveals More About Units Ahead Of Early Access

Prime Matter revealed more details about the kind of units you'll be able to play with in their upcoming release of Crossfire: Legion. Along with the teams at Smilegate and Blackbird Interactive, the team has broken down everything that will be available to you when the game goes into Early Access on May 24th. You'll be getting an array of units to help decide the best strategic moves as well as how to dominate the battleground as you'll see 24 different units to choose from along with three unique commanders on the battle roster. That will give you a grand total of 45 units and six Commanders available at launch. We have more information on those unites for you to go through below from the devs, as well as a brand new trailer showing off what you'll be able to do with them.

From unique infantry and agile vehicles to defense specialists, transport units, air support, and more – these further units bolster any side and provide even more depth and variety to ultimately deliver unique battle combinations. Completing the substantial unit increase are three brand new faction commanders – Eclipse (Global Risk), Freefall (Black List), and Viper (New Horizon) – each bringing their own flavor to the battleground and a set of unique skills that can make all the difference in a fight. Notable Game Features: Intense multiplayer combat (Payload Mode, Versus Mode)

A.I. skirmishes

Intense co-op

A globally-scoped single-player campaign

ACT 1 available at Early Access Launch

ACT 2, Act 3 and Act 4 will follow during Early Access (launch dates TBC)

Ascend the multiplayer leader boards and claim your rightful place as No. 1 Coming Later in Early Access: Improve your tactics by reviewing your last battles using the built-in replay system

Create and share your own maps and modes using the level editor tool

Find unique community-made challenges via the Steam Workshop