Crown Trick Is Coming To Xbox & PlayStation This August

Team17 and NExT Studios revealed today that they will be bringing Crown Trick over to both Xbox One and PS4 consoles in August. The game has already been out on PC and Nintendo Switch for a minute now, so it's nice to see that the game will be slowly making its way to the remaining platforms this year. You can read up more on the game here along with the latest trailer showing it off on those consoles.

Crown Trick welcomes players to The Nightmare Realm as they guide protagonist Elle on a perilous journey through procedurally generated dungeons, carefully navigating unique enemies and traps that only move when Elle does thanks to the unique synchronous turn-based mechanic. Players will need to strategically plan each move in order to survive, using a combination of skills, Familiars, and weapons in order to escape the Nightmare Realm. The free Requiem of Elements downloadable content sees Nintendo Switch players invited to once again venture into the labyrinthian dungeons of Crown Trick; the new update includes 'Dungeons of the Deep', a new endless game mode that tests players ability to stay alive by providing a gauntlet of randomly generated traps and enemies to survive. The DLC, already available on Steam, also includes new weapons, relics, Familiars, skills, and achievements. Engaging strategic gameplay: Monsters and traps move only when the player moves; carefully thought-out strategies are key to escaping the labyrinthine dungeon

Monsters and traps move only when the player moves; carefully thought-out strategies are key to escaping the labyrinthine dungeon Fight how you want: Create and develop a unique combat style with 40+ active skills, 60+ passive abilities, 30+ usable items, and 170+ special relics, all of which create different ways to cut through enemy encounters

Create and develop a unique combat style with 40+ active skills, 60+ passive abilities, 30+ usable items, and 170+ special relics, all of which create different ways to cut through enemy encounters Learn from enemies: Gather elite 'Familiar' skills by overcoming enemies ready to unleash on others deeper in the dungeon

Gather elite 'Familiar' skills by overcoming enemies ready to unleash on others deeper in the dungeon Different dungeons every time: The procedurally generated maze ensures players have unique experiences every time they enter The Nightmare Realm.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crown Trick | Xbox One & PlayStation 4 Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/RFMMSQdxKRw)