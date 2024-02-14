Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Crown Wars: The Black Prince Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Pre-Order

Nacon has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming game Crown Wars: The Black Prince, as players can no pre-order it on PC and console.

Article Summary Nacon unveils new trailer for Crown Wars: The Black Prince, now open for pre-order.

Immerse in a dark medieval world and lead troops in turn-based tactics and strategy.

Experience the Hundred Years' War with historical figures and dark fantasy elements.

Manage resources, upgrade your domain, and master tactical combat against the Order.

Nacon and developer Artefacts Studio dropped a new trailer for Crown Wars: The Black Prince, as players can now pre-order the game. This trailer essentially gives you the rundown of how you'll command your troops into battle as you relive The Hundred Years' War in a medieval dark fantasy world. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as for PS5 and XSX|S on March 14, 2024.

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Knights and brigands run rampant throughout the land, sowing destruction. But an even greater evil is lurking and plotting in the shadows. At the helm of your domain, lead the fight against the forces of evil in this turn-based tactics and strategy game. From your castle – your seat of operations – recruit, equip, and train your soldiers to fight all those that threaten the kingdom. Build squads according to the requirements of each mission, then set out to find the source of the Evil and thwart the malevolent plans of the Order in brutal turn-based combat. Your management and strategic skills will be put to the test. Manage your resources wisely to help your domain flourish, and plan your squad excursions by choosing which missions to tackle. With the world on the brink of collapse, there can only be one solution: the Order must be defeated.

The Hundred Years' War revisited: Explore 14th-century France and the art of war in that period, iconic characters like Nicolas Flamel and Edward of Woodstock, as well as faithfully recreated weapons. Crown Wars: The Black Prince adds a unique element to this medieval setting: a story involving the dark arts and the occult, which influences the gameplay.

Explore 14th-century France and the art of war in that period, iconic characters like Nicolas Flamel and Edward of Woodstock, as well as faithfully recreated weapons. Crown Wars: The Black Prince adds a unique element to this medieval setting: a story involving the dark arts and the occult, which influences the gameplay. Prevent the Order from expanding its influence and restore your reputation: Take part in missions against the cult members of the Order to thwart their plans and prevent them from seizing control of the kingdom in a long-term campaign that blends history and dark fantasy.

Take part in missions against the cult members of the Order to thwart their plans and prevent them from seizing control of the kingdom in a long-term campaign that blends history and dark fantasy. Rebuild your domain: Upgrade up to 7 buildings and restore your estate to its former glory. Forge new weapons, concoct new potions, and create new items to use in battle.

Upgrade up to 7 buildings and restore your estate to its former glory. Forge new weapons, concoct new potions, and create new items to use in battle. Tactical combat in the purest tradition of the genre: Build a squad of 6 soldiers of different classes and optimize your in-game turns by making the best use of their skills, their synergies, and the terrain. Demonstrate your tactical intelligence in deep gameplay that pays homage to the genre's cult classics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!