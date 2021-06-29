Crunchyroll Games Announces The Launch Of Mitrasphere

Crunchyroll Games has announced that they have launched Mitrasphere today for both iOS and Android devices. The game has been published in partnership with Bank of Innovation, Inc., and game developer JetSynthesys, as they have created a new fantasy RPG title where a massive sea blankets the skies. As golden crystals rain down from a cryptic tree above, you see them alter the lives of everyone and everything around you, including yourself. You'll need to explore this tale of those cursed by fate and aid in the decision to rise against it. You can read more about it below and check out the launch trailer.

Interact and team up with players from across the world as you embark on your new path. Chat, create private rooms, and socialize with a variety of animated emotes and voiced lines to heighten the fun. Overcome difficult bosses in real-time combat with your friends and others. Coordinate your raids, polish your tactics, and plan well. Plenty of exciting challenges await! Freely switch between five classes as you wish. Your character can take on any role at any time, including Guardian, Swordsman, Cleric, Archer, and Mage. Customize your character's appearance from every piece of equipment to their voice. Change outfits to what fits your current mood and acquire fun costumes. Dozens of voice overs to choose from, from classics such as 'Mysterious' to fun tropes like 'Tsundere.'

Two worlds exist, straddling the ocean sky from below and above. Golden crystals rain down from an enormous tree floating in the ocean above. The miraculous power these crystals possess alter the lives of everyone and everything. Those the crystals fall upon meet one of two fates: a life of endless riches, or inimitable suffering. These crystals were hence named "Mitra," a name that ushers forth both hope and misfortune. This is a tale of a village whose residents are petrified as they gradually mutate into trees; of a girl enslaved, whose words none can understand; of a warrior from a ruined country, who lost both pride and limb; and of strangers from another world, whose preordained future spells doom for the land. When the determined choose to rise against their fate, a compass will show them the way.