Crusader Kings III: Legacy Of Persia To Launch In November

Paradox Interactive revealed new details to the Crusader Kings III: Legacy Of Persia DLC on the way, as it drops this November.

Paradox Interactive announced their latest addition to Crusader Kings III, as Legacy Of Persia now has a release date for November. The historical Anarchy of Samarra has inspired the content of this one, as this new content will utilize the Struggle System and introduce new settings and rulesets specific to the Iranian Intermezzo. You'll also be able to get a new Flavor Pack that will add Iranian-inspired decisions, interactions, and buildings to the mix, all with a theme from the Persia region. As well as changes to Iranian cultures, Persian clothing, music, and more to behold. We have more info below as the content will launch on November 9, 2023.

"Inspired by the historical Anarchy of Samarra, Legacy of Persia uses the Struggle System to provide a new setting and new rulesets for the Iranian Intermezzo – a conflict that tests personal, cultural, and religious loyalties. Establish your own new dynasty in this cradle of empires – ending Arab domination over Persia, or steer the Caliphate through the crisis, strengthening the power of Baghdad."

Changes to Iranian Cultures: New Iranian traditions include innovative Court Scholars, unique Men-at-Arms, and powerful new buildings to bring riches out of barren lands.

New decisions, interactions, and buildings for rulers in the Persian region, as well as special content highlighting the importance of clan leadership and protecting the frontier regions. Changes to Iranian Cultures: New Iranian traditions include innovative Court Scholars, unique Men-at-Arms, and powerful new buildings to bring riches out of barren lands. New Art and Music: Persian characters get new clothing, Persian buildings get a redesign, and the UI can take on a more Iranian appearance in this Flavor Pack. There are also eight new music tracks, some cued to events and some to set the mood.

