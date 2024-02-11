Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III Reveals Third Expansion Pass Details

Paradox Interactive revealed new content on the way to Crusader Kings III. as Chapter 3 will arrive with a new Expansion Pass.

Article Summary Crusader Kings III's Third Chapter adds Byzantine Empire and new travel system.

New Expansion Pass introduces "Legends Of The Dead" core expansion storyline.

Chapter III includes free "Couture of the Capets" and "Wandering Nobles" event pack.

New gameplay features: diseases, heroic reputation, and exclusive building designs.

Paradox Interactive has a new piece of content coming to Crusader Kings III, as the Third Chapter will be added to the game with a new Expansion Pass. The team has a ton of additions on the way, as Chapter 3 will bring with it the Byzantine Empire, new cosmetics, new challenges, and an expanded world with a new travel system. On top of that, a new core expansion storyline called Legends Of The Dead will be added, providing so much more context to the game. We have the details for you below from the company, as the content will launch on March 4, with the finer details found on their latest blog.

Crusader Kings III: Chapter III

Couture of the Capets (free): Unveil a world of opulence with Couture of the Capets. Available immediately upon purchase of Chapter III, this cosmetic pack introduces new fashions and styles inspired by French royal culture in the High Middle Ages (13th century).

(free): Unveil a world of opulence with Couture of the Capets. Available immediately upon purchase of Chapter III, this cosmetic pack introduces new fashions and styles inspired by French royal culture in the High Middle Ages (13th century). Legends of the Dead : Turn yourself into a figure of legend in this Core Expansion, where great feats and effective propaganda can enhance the power of your bloodline through the centuries. Direct the course of your dynastic legend through Court Chroniclers, and use your growing reputation to build a lasting material legacy. But beware of the growing threat from distant lands as the Black Death builds a legendary legacy of its own.

: Turn yourself into a figure of legend in this Core Expansion, where great feats and effective propaganda can enhance the power of your bloodline through the centuries. Direct the course of your dynastic legend through Court Chroniclers, and use your growing reputation to build a lasting material legacy. But beware of the growing threat from distant lands as the Black Death builds a legendary legacy of its own. Roads to Power : The majesty of the Byzantine Empire takes center stage in this Major Expansion. Rule from Constantinople through a new Administrative Government form and experience various Byzantine-themed events and flavors. Or, be truly daring and live a life where your noble reputation is not tied to the land, roaming the map as an adventurer for hire.

: The majesty of the Byzantine Empire takes center stage in this Major Expansion. Rule from Constantinople through a new Administrative Government form and experience various Byzantine-themed events and flavors. Or, be truly daring and live a life where your noble reputation is not tied to the land, roaming the map as an adventurer for hire. Wandering Nobles: Building on the travel system introduced with Tours & Tournaments, this event pack introduces a new Travel Lifestyle and new ways and reasons to travel – incidents and stories related to roaming far from the safety of your court.

Legends of the Dead

Legends : Commission an epic retelling of your family history or build your own heroic reputation through great deeds. Promote this legend, far and wide, and see how the stories of the past reverberate through the centuries, and add even more glory to legendary dynasties.

: Commission an epic retelling of your family history or build your own heroic reputation through great deeds. Promote this legend, far and wide, and see how the stories of the past reverberate through the centuries, and add even more glory to legendary dynasties. Legendary Playstyle : Leverage your living legend status through new Decisions and actions, keeping the stories of your family in the minds of a continent, strengthening the legitimacy of your rule and allowing further choices.

: Leverage your living legend status through new Decisions and actions, keeping the stories of your family in the minds of a continent, strengthening the legitimacy of your rule and allowing further choices. Legendary Buildings : Your legendary reputation gives you access to new elite buildings, cementing your legacy for future generations.

: Your legendary reputation gives you access to new elite buildings, cementing your legacy for future generations. Legendary Feasts : Poets and bards can ornament your celebrations with songs and odes to your greatness, inspiring your guests to spread the tale of your legendary generosity.

: Poets and bards can ornament your celebrations with songs and odes to your greatness, inspiring your guests to spread the tale of your legendary generosity. Court Chroniclers : Hire an official historian to spread the story of your dynasty's great accomplishments, or use your poets and musicians to turn your actions into art.

: Hire an official historian to spread the story of your dynasty's great accomplishments, or use your poets and musicians to turn your actions into art. Two New Legacies : A new Heroic dynastic Legacy for the heirs of legendary characters, even using the great deeds of ancestors to justify claims from the distant past, as well as a Legitimacy Legacy that promotes your dynasty as the true rulers of the realm.

: A new Heroic dynastic Legacy for the heirs of legendary characters, even using the great deeds of ancestors to justify claims from the distant past, as well as a Legitimacy Legacy that promotes your dynasty as the true rulers of the realm. Illness and Mourning : New diseases like the Bloody Flux, Measles and Holy Fire may ravage your court, but you can honor your deceased loved ones with dignified Funeral rites, according to your faith.

: New diseases like the Bloody Flux, Measles and Holy Fire may ravage your court, but you can honor your deceased loved ones with dignified Funeral rites, according to your faith. The Black Death : The greatest scourge of the Middle Ages strikes down noble and commoner alike, radically transforming the political and social environment. Prepare your realm and prepare your soul, because a rampaging plague may be the strongest enemy facing your rule.

: The greatest scourge of the Middle Ages strikes down noble and commoner alike, radically transforming the political and social environment. Prepare your realm and prepare your soul, because a rampaging plague may be the strongest enemy facing your rule. New Art: Both life and death are given new energy with the celebrated art style that Crusader Kings III fans have come to appreciate. A new exclusive Map Table, new varieties of clothing, unit models and holding designs for extra flavor.

