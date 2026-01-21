Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crushed In Time, Draw Me A Pixel

Crushed In Time Releases Brand-New Mini-Teaser

Check out the latest mini-teaser trailer for the game Crushed In Time as it's supposed to be released sometime this year on Steam

Article Summary Crushed In Time drops a new mini-teaser ahead of its expected Steam release later this year.

This spin-off from There Is No Game stars Sherlock and Watson as time-traveling detectives.

Players explore meta-mysteries and solve puzzles in a whimsical, cartoon-inspired 2D world.

Unique point-and-click gameplay lets you stretch, pull, and interact in innovative ways.

Indie game developer and publisher Draw Me A Pixel dropped a new mini-teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Crushed In Time. In case you missed this one, this is a spin-off title of There Is No Game, as you play as Sherlock and Watson solving mysteries in weird ways through time with the help of others. Enjoy the trailer above as we're waiting to find out when it will be released this year.

Crushed In Time

Crushed in Time brings fans a brand-new meta-mystery that follows beloved characters from the original title, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, as they search to find a missing character from their just-launched video game. Travel through time while visiting different stages of the game's own production and solve the mystery in this whimsical, thoughtful adventure full of trippy visuals and unique point-and-click puzzle design that makes the gameplay much more fun and accessible to a wider audience.

Visit various stages of game production and go behind the scenes of development with this meta-adventure inspired by Through the Looking Glass featuring totally "elastic" gameplay and a fully voiced VO cast. An adventure this quirky features matching eclectic visuals – an inviting cartoon art style awaits as players explore the vibrant 2D world of a game's development… or is it 3D? Just what is a "polygon" anyway? Why are things so stretchy here?

Think like a detective and use the, erm…unusual…tools provided to progress through time and crack this case, including an irreverent twist on the point-and-click genre that lets players manipulate objects and the environment through more than just clicks. Interact with objects and characters by pushing, pulling, stretching and yoinking rather than simply clicking, adding a layer of experimentation and interest on top of the genre's brain-teasing mechanics and touching narratives surrounding the characters. With unconventional problems that require even more unconventional solutions, Crushed in Time will leave players with a world begging to be toyed with in new and inventive ways.

