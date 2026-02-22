Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Big Bad Wolf, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss Releases New Investigation Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss as they delve more into the mystery perspective of the game's story

Article Summary Watch the new Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss trailer, highlighting the game's investigation mechanics.

Uncover ancient horror in a Pacific Ocean mining station with a tense, Lovecraftian thriller storyline.

Play as Noah, exploring R'lyeh and solving mysteries with help from your AI companion, Key.

Face branching paths, complex puzzles, and the creeping madness of Cthulhu's influence.

Developer Big Bad Wolf and publisher Nacon have released a new trailer for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, as they take a better look at the investigation aspect. While the game is essentially a horror title, the reality is there's something mysterious happening at the mining station in the abyss of the Pacific Ocean, and you need to figure out what's up. The trailer is short and doesn't give away a lot, but it's enough to give you an idea about your primary goal and the storyline. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will have a Steam Next Fest demo starting tomorrow, with a planned release for April 16, 2026.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

2053. Across the globe, the occult threat grows ever more blatant, and strange, incomprehensible events multiply. As the Earth's surface resources dwindle, powerful corporations turn to the uncharted depths of the oceans, unaware of the ancient horror they are about to awaken. In this tense Lovecraftian thriller, you play Noah, tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. With the help of your AI companion, Key, explore the vast, labyrinthine prison of R'lyeh—an ancient, sunken city of cyclopean proportions—and resist the creeping madness caused by Cthulhu's influence. At its core lies a secret that could shatter your understanding of reality.

Face nightmares and cosmic abominations that will push your sanity to its limits. Journey through a futuristic reinterpretation of Lovecraft's mythos and uncover the legendary sunken city of R'lyeh. But beware: the deeper you descend, the more your mind succumbs to Cthulhu's relentless influence. Dive into the darkness with Key, your AI companion. Follow leads, gather scattered clues, and sharpen your detective skills to solve immersive and complex puzzles. Uncover hidden truths and look beyond appearances to choose your path to resolving the case.

Every mystery offers branching routes and secret passages waiting to be discovered. As an agent of Ancile, a secret division of Interpol specializing in occult affairs, you are thrust into a gripping story with complex characters, brought to life through cinematic storytelling. Immerse yourself in a first-person investigative horror adventure with a rich, branching narrative, where your choices and understanding will shape Noah's fate in this nightmarish world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!