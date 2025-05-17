Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atypical Games, Cubic Odyssey, Gaijin Network

Cubic Odyssey Has Launched For PC & Consoles

Fulfill a new galactic sci-fi journey in cubic form, as Cubic Odyssey has been released for Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation this week

Article Summary Cubic Odyssey launches on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, blending sandbox and sci-fi adventure gameplay.

Explore vast cubic worlds, discover star systems, alien life, and secret-filled planets in a limitless galaxy.

Gather resources, craft tools, build vehicles, and shape your journey with deep RPG-style upgrades and choices.

Team up for co-op play, battle galactic threats, and fight the Red Darkness infection to save the universe.

Indie game developer Atypical Games and publisher Gaijin Network have officially launched Cubic Odyssey this week for multiple platforms. The team have been been billing this game as a combination of sandbox creativity from titles like Minecraft and Roblox with the interstellar exploration of games like No Man's Sky. We have more details and the launch trailer here as you can get it now for PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Cubic Odyssey

Step into a boundless open world where every planet, every system, and every moment is yours to shape. Explore a universe rich with life, ancient mysteries, and untamed beauty. Fight back the Red Darkness menace as you mine resources, craft tools, weapons, and build vehicles that are essential for your odyssey. Collaborate with friends to battle colossal threats and bring hope to the galaxy. Adventure, creation, and survival await!

Huge Open Cubic World: Every star seen in the sky or in space is the light of a star system. Each star is orbited by planets filled with life, with shifting day-night cycles, bustling NPC cities, pirate outposts, and dangerous ruins waiting to be discovered.

Every star seen in the sky or in space is the light of a star system. Each star is orbited by planets filled with life, with shifting day-night cycles, bustling NPC cities, pirate outposts, and dangerous ruins waiting to be discovered. Crafting and Building Paradise: Mine resources, refine materials, and build everything from tools and outposts to vehicles and starships.

Mine resources, refine materials, and build everything from tools and outposts to vehicles and starships. Endless Galactic Odyssey: Take on diverse quests, uncover secrets of the forgotten civilization, trade with NPCs, or battle rogue pirates as the epic story of saving the galaxy unfolds before you.

Take on diverse quests, uncover secrets of the forgotten civilization, trade with NPCs, or battle rogue pirates as the epic story of saving the galaxy unfolds before you. Fun Co-op Gameplay: Join forces with others to take down massive enemies, initiate orbital laser strikes, or build cooperative megastructures.

Join forces with others to take down massive enemies, initiate orbital laser strikes, or build cooperative megastructures. Seamless Ground, Air and Space Traversal: Switch between planetary vehicles and spaceships, exploring from the ground up—or the skies down. Experience warp jumps between star systems, cruise at blazing fast speed between planets or just use the planetary speeders to travel on planets.

Switch between planetary vehicles and spaceships, exploring from the ground up—or the skies down. Experience warp jumps between star systems, cruise at blazing fast speed between planets or just use the planetary speeders to travel on planets. Limitless Exploration: Venture across hundreds of star systems filled with rich ecosystems, alien flora and fauna, and ever-changing environments.

Venture across hundreds of star systems filled with rich ecosystems, alien flora and fauna, and ever-changing environments. Intense Red Darkness Battles: Combat a spreading galactic infection that mutates wildlife, consumes planets, and threatens all life. Your actions can cleanse the plague—or let it thrive.

Combat a spreading galactic infection that mutates wildlife, consumes planets, and threatens all life. Your actions can cleanse the plague—or let it thrive. RPG-style Depth: Level up your skills, unlock new crafting recipes, and shape your character's journey through meaningful choices and upgrades.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!