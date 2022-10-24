Cult Of The Lamb Launches The Blood Moon Festival Today

Devolver Digital will be launching a brand new update for Cult Of The Lamb today as players can get in on The Blood Moon Festival. If you've been playing the game since it was released a couple of months ago, then it should come as no surprise that the team has decided to go a little extra spooky with this new update. Which is just in time for Halloween as they ramp up the content to fit this specific occasion. The festival content is a completely free update that goes live today, bringing about some new activities for you to take part in.

Chief among them is that you get a brand new Blood Moon ritual to perform for all of the followers, as well as three new Follower Forms that you can unlock through a series of challenges. The rest of the update is mainly cosmetic and enjoyment, as you'll have some new decorations to play with throughout the game, as well as a brand new music track to enjoy as you sacrifice some of your loyal followers in the name of the moon. We have a brand new trailer for the festival down at the bottom for you to check out before you update the game.

"Under the light of the Blood Moon devotees can harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. New follower forms and dreadful decorations will be granted upon their capture, but be quick about it, the Blood Moon will wane on November 10th.

New Blood Moon Ritual

Three New Follower Forms to unlock

Four Base Decorations to unlock

New music track"