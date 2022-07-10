Cursed Treasure 2: Ultimate Edition Set To Release On July 14th

Surefire Games revealed this past week that Cursed Treasure 2: Ultimate Edition is headed to both Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you've played the sequel at all in any of its other forms, you're basically getting the same thing here with a number of other unlocks and additions thrown into the mix to make it a more expansive title. Including new content and updates, as well as bundles from games such as Riftbreaker and Lumencraft. We have the full rundown of what's in this version down below.

Play as a creature of ultimate evil out to prevent precious gems from falling into the hands of the dreaded good guys. Harness the power of mighty orcs, demons, and the undead to build fearsome towers with the ability to strike down any heroes that approach. Players can also up their defense by mastering powerful spells, upgrading undead crypts, and creating lava traps. The Ultimate Edition includes 3 exciting new levels, as well as an update to the mission rating system that lets players get a 'brillant' score with only 3 gems instead of 5. Players will also be allowed to save their experience points even when they lose. Other changes include optimization upgrades, enemy rebalance, and easier collection of mana bottles and coins. Three powerful and monstrous tower-types, each with their own unique skills to unlock!

27 levels of maniacal mayhem across a lush fantasy world, including 3 new Ultimate Edition levels.

3 gems instead of 5 and updated mission rating requirements: just keep all the gems on the level to get Brilliant!

Replay stages in re-balanced Night Mode with limited illumination for added challenge.

Mana bottles auto-collection. Don't forget to upgrade the mana limit!

Earn ability points to improve everything from spells to towers and more.

A vibrant and colorful style… just because you're evil doesn't mean you can't look good.

Optimization and debugging for the smoother evil spreading experience. No more erased saves.