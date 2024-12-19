Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, D.I.C.E. Awards

D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 Awards Lifetime Achievement to Don James

Longtime Nintendo of America executive Don James will receieve a Lifetime Achievement award during The D.I.C.E. Awards 2025

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced its first award recipient for the D.I.C.E. Awards 2025, as Don James will receive its Lifetime Achievement award. James was an executive at Nintendo of America with a career spanning five decades, only recently retiring this past Summer. On the exact date he joined the company, no less, celebrating a complete 43 years there. James will be given the achievement at the 28th annual D.I.C.E Awards, taking place on February 13, 2025, at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. We have more info and a few quotes from today's announcement below.

D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 Lifetime Achievement Winner: Don James

Don James joined Nintendo of America in 1981 as one of its first employees. As executive vice president of operations, he oversaw numerous departments, including consumer services, design, experiential marketing, real estate & facilities, manufacturing engineering, quality control, supply chain operations, purchasing, product testing, technical services, and technical translation. During his tenure, Don was instrumental in the creation of the video game industry's current ESRB rating system and the creation of the Interactive Digital Software Association (IDSA), currently known as the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), where he served on the board. In the early 1990s, he was key to the creation of the world-renowned Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Don was also an integral part of the AIAS, serving as a board member since 1991.

Don was also the key steward of Nintendo of America's relationship with Starlight Children's Foundation. He co-designed the Nintendo GameCube Starlight Fun Center in 2002 and led Nintendo of America's support of Starlight to bring games and movies to seriously ill children in hospitals. Don is also an active supporter of philanthropic organizations, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Pratt Fine Arts Center.

"I am truly honored to receive this award from the Academy," said James. "This industry is full of so many talented and creative people, and it's been an absolute privilege getting to know and work with so many of them over the decades. My career has truly been a wild and fun ride, and I am proud of all the opportunities I was fortunate enough to receive."

"Don James has been both a humble and integral part of the games industry, from his foundational work at Nintendo of America to his passions at the Starlight Children's Foundation," said Meggan Scavio, President of the AIAS. "He has driven countless impactful initiatives that have created lasting change throughout his career, including here at the Academy. We are thrilled to celebrate his extraordinary legacy and immense contributions to video game history."

