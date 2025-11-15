Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: daemon x machina, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Launches "Into The Abyss" DLC

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion has a new major expansion DLC available now, as players can download "Into The Abyss" rightr now

Article Summary Into The Abyss DLC for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion adds a new Survey Zone, quests, gear, and story content

Players battle in customizable Arsenals and experience fast-paced, open-world sci-fi action on land and in the air

Suit up for titanic boss fights solo or online, with co-op options and expanded multiplayer features for all

New and veteran players can explore alien environments, upgrade skills, and tackle deadly mechanical threats

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games have released a new DLC for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion this week, as players can get Into The Abyss right now. This paid DLC takes platers to the new Survey Zone: Locus Initi, giving them a new series of quests, gear, rewards, enemies, and a new story all in one. For those who don't want to pay the $15 for it, there's also a free update out now that is basically an upgrade with some bug fixes. We have more details about the DLC for you below.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Into The Abyss

Fly into battle in a customised Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to each player's playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as players freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down foes and collecting their weapons and equipment, players can upgrade their skills to expand their options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where players can face titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online. New and veteran Daemon X Machina players alike will find a worthy adventure here.

