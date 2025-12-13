Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, pokemon, pokemon cards, tpci

What Has Changed In The New Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Era?

Mega Evolution, the new era of the Pokémon TCG, has begun. Let's explore some products and see the differences from Scarlet & Violet cards.

Article Summary Mega Evolution era breaks from main game releases, centering on Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions in the Pokémon TCG.

Reverse Holos now feature smooth foiling, ditching past pattern designs for a sleeker modern look.

Trainer Item cards debut as Full Arts, and Mega Hyper Rares bring gold-etched Mega Pokémon chase cards.

Ex, Illustration Rares, and Secret Rare pull rates continue from Scarlet & Violet with minor changes overall.

A new era has begun in the Pokémon TCG. The Mega Evolution era kicked off with Mega Evolution base set in September 2025 and continued with Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames in November. The Pokémon Company International graciously offered products from both sets for me to show to Bleeding Cool readers, so I wanted to kick off this two-part article by focusing on the base set first. Here, I will break down the changes you'll find in these cards when compared to the sets of the Scarlet & Violet era… because there are indeed some differences.

First, you'll notice that this is the first era in quite some time that isn't based on a main series game. In fact, it was 2009's HeartGold & SoulSilver era, followed by a unique no-era set called Call of Legends, that was the last era focused on a game outside of the main series. Mega Evolution centers around the new Mega Evolutions introduced in Pokémon: Legends Z-A. This already sets the era apart, but there are differences in the cards themselves.

The first noticeable changes are in the Reverse Holos. There is no pattern on the Reverse Holos, but instead a smooth, light foiling. I find this personally more pleasing to the eye than the obstructive patterns in previous eras. While I always like the special Reverse Holos Japan does with special sets, which include glittering patterns, the shape-based patterns of the English ones were always unnecessary to me. Additionally, Trainer Item cards are now getting the Full Are treatment. See both the new Reverse Holo style and the Full Art Trainer Item cards below.

There is also a new style of Hyper Rare cards. These are gold cards called Mega Hyper Rares, which feature a Pokémon's Mega evolution etched in gold as a special, rare ex card. These are said to be the rarest type of cards that the Pokémon TCG has ever released, which is sure to drive completionist collectors like myself crazy.

Now, the rest? It's largely the same as the Scarlet & Violet era. The era's ex-mechanic continues. Illustration Rare, Special Illustration Rare, and Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter cards continue. The increased amount of Secret Rares in booster boxes continues due to the placement of these Illustration Rares in packs in the Secret Rare slot. It seems that everything we loved about the Scarlet & Violet era remains unchanged. I think it's likely this will be a shorter era, which means that the bigger changes are sure to come with the next era, which will likely focus on the upcoming tenth generation.

Now, for the opening. Here's a breakdown of cards I was able to pull from various products. I was able to pull one of my favorite species, Helioptile, as an Illustration Rare from the Elite Trainer Box. One of the best things about this product is that even if you don't pull anything good, you get an Illustration Rare as the promo card.

In the Build & Battle Box, I got my first look at the new Full Art Trainer Item card.

The best pull from a smaller product came in the Booster Bundle, where I hit a Special Illustration Rare with Acerola. This product remains the best option for someone who doesn't need all the extra stuff like promo cards, coins, and sleeves, but isn't ready to throw down on a full booster box.

And finally, here's the Booster Box. You can see here that I was able to get a solid assortment of cards with two Full Arts and four Illustration Rares, not including the box topper.

Next time, we'll dive into the Phantasmal Flames products. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

