Damon and Baby Confirmed For Late March Release

Damon and Baby has been given a launch date, as we'll see the top-down adventure game arrive on PC and consoles in late March

Embark on a unique action adventure as a cursed Demon King teams up with a human child to break their bond.

Gameplay fuses twin-stick shooting with exploration, character upgrades, and strategic boss battles.

Customize weapons, skills, and outfits, plus utilize a canine companion for combat and item collection.

Developer and publisher Arc System Works have confirmed the official launch date for their upcoming game, Damon and Baby, which arrives in two months. Just as a refresher, this game focuses on the tale of the Demon King, who has been cursed to never be able to separate themselves from a human child. The game starts each character on the journey to release both of them from the curse. The team revealed this week that they have a launch date for the title, as it will be releawd on PC, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2026. For now, check out the most recent trailer for the game and get a better idea of what's coming in a couple of months.

Damon and Baby

An unlikely pair, an unforgettable journey. An exciting new style of action adventure fusing shooting action with exploration. Experience a new type of action advent, featuring a fusion between exploration within an expansive world and highly technical twin-stick shooting. At your home base, power up the demon king Damon and make purchases. During the exploration phase, defeat enemies to complete each area. The story progresses as you alternate between the two phases.

The battle mechanics include both close-ranged attacks with handguns as well as long-ranged attacks with machine guns and more. You can find more powerful weapons as you explore. During the boss battles awaiting within each stage, a strategic approach making use of the area gimmicks will prove crucial. Damon grows throughout the adventure, learning to master various weapons and skills. You can customize your set of skills to match your play style. You can even choose from a variety of outfit options to change Damon's appearance. Take control of Damon's canine companion to help him in combat in various ways, such as collecting items.

