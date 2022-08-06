Dangen Entertainment Announces Recall: Empty Wishes

Dangen Entertainment announced this week they will be publishing Recall: Empty Wishes, as the game will arrive in Q2 2023. Developed by Taiwan-based Puff Hook Studio, this game is a story-driven psychological thriller about a missing boy named Tommy and his sister, Yonny. Yonny has been searching for him ever since he vanished, when one day, she finds a toy phone receiver they used as kids that connects Yonny and her friend, Phoebe, where they head to the Gallery of Empty Wishes. There, they are able to enter memories connected to Tommy as they use it to help discover what happened to him. Enjot the announcement trailer and info on the game as we now patiently wait for it to be released.

Recall: Empty Wishes' story takes place in Taiwan in the 2010s and centers around the aspects of family ties and student relationships. Players piece together Tommy's relationship with his sister, his mother and his classmates, combining interactive adventure with otherworldly aspects of the psychological thriller and horror genres. The gameplay is controlled in 2D side-scrolling pixel-art environments. Each chapter focuses on a specific character's past, as players take control of Yonny or Phoebe and enter their echo to proceed through the story. The player will have to explore different locations, interact with other characters, make dialogue choices, collect items, and solve puzzles to move forward in the game.

Recall: Empty Wishes features hand-drawn cutscenes that help narrate the suspenseful story. The player discovers truths about the characters' actions, intentions and true feelings by visiting their echo in the Gallery of Empty Wishes. Recall: Empty Wishes features non-linear storytelling that plays out over a given span of time. Truths are slowly revealed and characters come to terms with their inner selves. Players will have to make choices that affect the outcome of the game. There is no mechanism of game over in Recall: Empty Wishes. Players are encouraged to solve puzzles, make decisions and proceed through the game at their own pace. The game features a Prologue and five Chapters, with certain choices affecting important outcomes. There is more than one ending to the game.