Danger Scavenger Will Release On Nintendo Switch On March 25th

Star Drifters revealed today that their upcoming game, Danger Scavenger, will be released on March 25th on multiple platforms. The game has been in Early Access for a while as you're playing a group of scavengers who fight the good fight against the corporations who have taken over everything. Only they know how dangerous the A.I. is that is running everything, and it's basically up to you to overthrow them before their complete whatever secret master plan is in the works. Which you'll have to do in what is described as a fast-paced action, cyberpunk-themed, roguelite skyline crawler. The game will be leaving Early Access on PC, Mac, Linux (Steam, GOG.COM, Humble Store, Stove, itch.io), and Atari VCS, and will officially launch on Nintendo Switch, all on the same day. We have more info on the game below as well as the latest trailer showing off everything you need to know about the world you're protecting before it comes out.

Danger Scavenger is an intense cyberpunk-themed roguelite twin-stick shooter that takes you to the roofs of a breathtaking cyberpunk city, where you will face ruthless enemies controlled by the soulless AI. Forget about crawling through the dungeons, caves, and the darkest pits of hell in search of adventures and treasures. The world has changed and new times are coming. You'll be going up and out of the underground to seek new horizons and possibilities. Become one of the outcasts and set out on a risky hunt in search of liberation and countless riches hidden on the huge skyscrapers. The danger is so great that every Scavenger can change the course of history forever… or become another forgotten scrap hunter. Choose your path wisely – bigger risks means bigger reward!