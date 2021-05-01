Danica Patrick & Mark Webber Join CSR Racing 2's New "America Series"
Some fun news for CSR Racing 2 as Zynga announced this week that both Danica Patrick and Mark Webber have joined the game's New "America Series". The series itself will run through July as it takes place during a festival roadshow in the fictional city of Los Derivas. You'll be given a free Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3 in the game which you'll need to use to compete in ten events on seven tracks in the U.S. As you complete each race, you'll be able to unlock rare international race cars like the McLaren Senna GTR, the 2021 Ford GT "Heritage" Edition, and the Mazda Furai. That last one, by the way, only exists in the game. We got a few quotes from everyone involved below, and if you want to compete, you can download CSR Racing 2 for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play.
"America Series delivers an exhilarating racing experience that captures the thrilling competition of professional motorsports," said Julian Widdows, Vice President of CSR2. "Celebrating motorsports, America Series combines in-game legendary icons, a rare collection of the most competitive sports cars and exciting events to make the game a memorable experience for racing fans and speed enthusiasts."
"Over the course of my career, I've had the opportunity to race across the country at iconic tracks like these," said Danica Patrick, an American former professional racing driver and the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race. "CSR2's America Series appealed to me because it gives everyone the opportunity to see these tracks from a driver's perspective."
"CSR2's America Series is an incredible opportunity for players to compete on some of the most iconic and spectacular racing circuits across America," said Mark Webber, a nine-time Formula One Grand Prix winner and 2015 FIA World Endurance Champion for Porsche. "Now people can experience what it's like to race across pro circuits from the comfort of their own lounge."