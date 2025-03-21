Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Mass, Path Games

Dark Mass Announced With a Terrifying New Trailer

Prepare to have horror creep up on you in the water, as Deep Mass brings the horror to the ocean in this new terrifying title

Article Summary Experience horror beneath the waves in Dark Mass, an underwater adventure in a sunken manor.

Unravel the manor's curse through immersive story and terrifying underwater physics.

Face dark rituals and evade a lurking monster in this narrative-driven psychological horror.

Shape Alice's fate with decisions that lead to multiple endings in this gripping new game.

Indie game developer and publisher Path Games announced their latest game this week in the form of the new horror title Dark Mass. If you're afraid of the water, then this game will do you no favors, as you'll explore the ruins of a sunken manor at the bottom of the ocean. You'll explore its various halls and attempt to uncover the curse that is at the center of its demise. Enjoy the trailer as it will be released sometime later this year,

Dark Mass

In Dark Mass, players take on the role of Alice, a deep-sea explorer who, alongside her brother Reed, stumbles upon the wreckage of an ancient ship. But beneath it lies something far more sinister—a manor lost to time, eerily untouched despite spending centuries in the abyss. As Alice ventures inside, she soon realizes she is not alone. Something watches from the darkness. Trapped within the manor's decaying halls, she must unravel the mysteries of its past, solve dark ritualistic puzzles, and face the horrifying truth that binds her to this place. With fully voiced dialogue, immersive underwater physics, and a haunting narrative, Dark Mass promises a terrifying descent into the unknown, where every choice matters and survival is anything but guaranteed.

The first fully underwater horror experience – Explore a sunken manor, where movement is affected by the deep-sea environment, adding a unique layer of tension and immersion.

Explore a sunken manor, where movement is affected by the deep-sea environment, adding a unique layer of tension and immersion. A narrative-driven psychological horror – Communicate with your brother Reed through a fully voiced walkie-talkie system as you uncover the chilling truth behind the manor's curse.

Communicate with your brother Reed through a fully voiced walkie-talkie system as you uncover the chilling truth behind the manor's curse. Disturbing ritual puzzles – Solve unique challenges inspired by historical inquisitorial tortures, unlocking the manor's darkest secrets.

Solve unique challenges inspired by historical inquisitorial tortures, unlocking the manor's darkest secrets. A relentless presence stalks you – Evade Silas, a monstrous entity bound to the manor for centuries, waiting for its next victim.

Evade Silas, a monstrous entity bound to the manor for centuries, waiting for its next victim. Decisions that shape your fate – Your actions determine how Alice's story unfolds, leading to different endings.

