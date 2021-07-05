Infinity CodeOne's Operation: Crimson Stone Available For Preorder

Corvus Belli, the game design company that brought us Infinity, today announced that Operation: Crimson Stone, a new battle pack for Infinity CodeOne, is now available for preorder! Interested parties can preorder the battle pack starting today, July 5th, and running through July 22nd.

This release adds two new factions to the game: The Ariadna faction and the Nomads faction. Additionally, an exclusive bundle is available during the same dates as the preorder event. According to the press release put out by Corvus Belli, the lore behind this battle pack, as well as its description, is as follows:

The Nomad facilities at Hlökk Station hold the location of a huge Teseum asteroid found in the outer area of the Brisingamen Belt. This rock menaces the primacy of Ariadna in Concilium Prima's Teseum market, but that's nothing that cannot be solved with a quick covert operation. There is no colder war than one fought in the void.

This box contains 14 miniatures belonging to the two different armies of the Nomads and Ariadna, and everything you need to start collecting Infinity CodeOne or just to complete your collection!

In addition to the battle pack and any exclusive bundles in this preorder event, there is an exclusive edition miniature of Wolfgang Amadeus Wolff that you can receive for free only during the preorders. Furthermore, the bundle for Operation: Crimson Stone will run you 149,95€ and will contain the battle pack, Wolfgang's exclusive model, the Xanadu Rush mission pack, and a Dragon Lady event-exclusive model as an added bonus.

