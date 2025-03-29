Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Shadow Labyrinth

Darkly Pac-Man Inspired Game Shadow Labyrinth Announced

Have you ever wanted to play a really dark action version of Pac-Man? Well, now you can as Shadow Labyrinth is coming out this July

Article Summary Discover Shadow Labyrinth, a dark, action-packed twist on classic Pac-Man.

Wake up as Swordsman No. 8 and unravel intergalactic secrets with PUCK.

Master combat, consume enemies, and rise to become the apex predator.

Launches July 17, 2025, on Steam, PS5, and XSX|S for immersive gameplay.

In what looks to be a weird way of history and pop culture coming to life, Bandai Namco revealed Shadow Labyrinth, a dark take on the world of Pac-Man. In case you weren't aware of it, the Amazon Prime show Secret Level did an episode called "Pac-Man: Circle," in which they told the story of the iconic franchise based on some early artwork for the game from the '80s. You know, the kind of art that really doesn't convey what the game is, like the covers of the first three Mega Man titles. Anyway… that episode has now spawned its own video game, in which you'll get a twisted 2D action platformer where you must survive after waking up on a mysterious planet. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game will arrive on July 17, 2025, for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles.

Shadow Labyrinth

Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic Pac-Man. As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

Discover a World of Secrets: Search the remnants of an age-old intergalactic conflict, started long before your arrival, and discover new powers and abilities. Use them to traverse an alien world as you battle dangerous creatures and evolved monstrosities.

Search the remnants of an age-old intergalactic conflict, started long before your arrival, and discover new powers and abilities. Use them to traverse an alien world as you battle dangerous creatures and evolved monstrosities. Become the Apex Predator: Master the fluid combat and combine powerful skills to create a playstyle of your own. Use different abilities to turn the tables on your enemies as you consume them and grow from prey to apex predator.

Master the fluid combat and combine powerful skills to create a playstyle of your own. Use different abilities to turn the tables on your enemies as you consume them and grow from prey to apex predator. Embrace Your True Purpose: Team up with PUCK, and dive deeper into the maze of a mysterious alien world. Find out the truth behind your presence here, what does PUCK want, and why it chose you.

