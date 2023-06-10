Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dave The Diver, indie games, MintRocket

Dave The Diver Gets A Release Date For The End Of June

MintRocket has confirmed that Dave The Diver will be leaving Early Access and be fully released in a couple of week on PC.

Indie game developer and publisher MintRocket confirmed this week they will be releasing Dave The Diver from Early Access in a couple of weeks. In case you haven't checked it out, this adventure RPG has you playing as a friendly diver named Dave who goes in search of new creatures under the sea to serve at a sushi restaurant, which he manages in the evening. We got full details from the devs below of everything being added to the game when it fully launches on June 28th.

"Building on this success and leaving the adventure of Early Access behind, the full release of Dave The Diver will send players on an immersive underwater escapade like no other. With an expected playtime of approximately 25 hours, at 1.0 launch players can look forward to new minigames, updated mechanics."

New Biomes. Players can look forward to traversing an ancient cave, a melting glacier, and more in chapters 4-7, which will be available on launch day.

With the addition of new biomes, comes new species for players to capture (physically or with their camera), adding new sushi recipes for nightly restaurant activities. Rumors of strange mutated fish called FishMon have been circulating and catching them will require specific equipment and strategy.

New Tools. New ranged and melee weapons will be added to keep Dave safe as he navigates the Blue Hole. While diving , players will be able to check the stats of the fish they have in stock at the restaurant with a new, highly requested underwater fish tracker.

New Threats. Early Access players got a taste of boss fights with the Wolf Eel and Giant Squid in chapters 1-3, but there's a lot more lurking in the depths and many new dangers to face…

And more! Part of the fun is uncovering the mysteries of the Blue Hole so we can't spoil all the surprises!

