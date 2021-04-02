Day Of The Devs Returns As Part Of Summer Game Fest 2021

Organizers behind Summer Game Fest confirmed today that it will return in June, and will again include the Day Of The Devs showcase. The news came down this morning as it looks like Geoff Keighley and company will be continuing their festival plans of having near-daily video game reveals or presentation streams showing off new titles on the way. Along with the festivities they will be bringing Day Of The Devs back into the fold as part of their presentation, co-produced by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit. Starting today, any and all developers interested in participating in Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition can submit their games for consideration, as we have the information on how to do so below from today's announcement.

Following successful digital events in 2020, the showcase will once again digitally spotlight a select group of upcoming indie and AAA video games. Curated by the Day of the Devs team and Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards, the developer showcase will feature new video game content, including world exclusive news and gameplay, plus video game musical performances. Day of the Devs, a platform co-produced by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit, is now in it's 9th year as the industry's foremost indie games showcase. Day of the Devs celebrates the creativity, diversity and magic of the indie game community, taking on the form of virtual and physical events. Developers interested in participating in the event can submit their games for consideration starting today. Developers from diverse backgrounds working on interesting and unique games are welcome and encouraged to apply through the form here. Submissions close on April 9. The roster of participating publishers and developers, along with an event schedule outline will be revealed in the coming weeks.