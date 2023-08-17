Posted in: DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dc comics, dcuo, Dimensional Ink

DC Universe Online Reveals 2023 Roadmap For XSX & PS5

Those of you working with a PS5 or an Xbox Series X have some cool content to look forward to from DC Universe Online for 2023.

Dimensional Ink revealed their plans for DC Universe Online regarding the game's content for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 over 2023. The team revealed some new improvements will be coming for the game, as well as the next Episode of content as things get weirder for Justice League Dark. We got the dev notes for you below as the next major content addition drops this October.

DC Universe Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

DCUO is headed to the latest generation of consoles with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season! Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality-of-life improvements to match. Discover more about the update here.

Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed

A powerful curse is burning through the world's most powerful magic users, escalating their powers to dangerously violent extremes! Hoping Batman can take on the hard work, John Constantine's transported his House of Mystery to overlook Gotham Cemetery, where he and it are now under attack. In Justice League Dark Cursed, players will join forces with Batman and members of the Justice League Dark to put an end to this threat to all magic.

Justice League Dark Curse will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time.

The content will include open-world missions, a solo, an alert, and a raid.

The episode will feature DC characters, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, John Constantine, Deadman, Hecate, and more.

The storyline will follow the events of and serve as an indirect sequel to the acclaimed Episode 34: Justice League Dark.

The episode will launch new player rewards, including gear, styles, and more.

Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed will launch in October 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

