DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Drops New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest gameplay trailer for DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos before the game comes out next month.

Outright Games has released a brand new gameplay trailer for DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos as they prepare for the game's release this March. The trailer gives you about two minutes' worth of content showing off Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, all using their abilities throughout different levels as they take down various enemies with a range of skills that you build up over time. Not to mention getting a look at the various costumes you can dress these heroes up in for a little bit of fun and even nostalgia for some. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on March 10th, 2023.

"Unite against chaos, in an all-new open-world adventure where the Justice League go head-to-head with Mr. Mxyzptlk, a powerful prankster from the 5th Dimension. Suit up as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman and go face off against some of the most powerful Super-Villains in the DC universe, including Bizarro, Starro the Conqueror, Clayface, and many more in an epic battle to bring peace to Happy Harbor. DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos gives you the freedom to play your way in action-packed missions, grueling fights, and daring challenges! Fly around Happy Harbor as Superman or propel yourself through the sky as Wonder Woman; the choice is yours! Play with friends or family in two-player couch co-op Instant Action Mode and have the freedom to explore Happy Harbor, the home of the Justice League. Become Happy Harbor's hero – with unlockable Elemental Attacks plus iconic moves and armor, including Superman's Heat Vision, Wonder Woman's Truth's Pull, and Batman's exploding Batarangs."

Unravel mysteries that lead to Super-Villains, bounties, and secret locations.

Team up with friends and family in two-player instant action co-op.

Play as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman in action-packed missions and side quests.