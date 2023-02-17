New eFootball 2023 Update Brings 97 Available Clubs To The Roster Konami has launched Season 3 for eFootball 2023, as players now have almost 100 teams to choose from across the globe.

Konami has unleashed a brand new update for eFootball 2023, as Season 3 is now live with 97 different teams for you to choose from. The game now offers up a massive selection of teams that include four major European Leagues from England, Spain, Italy, and France, giving those hardcore fans who have wanted to play as their favorite or another in the same league a chance to do so. The new season also brings in a new offline mode called Trial Match, as well as Friend Match mode, where you and another person can face off against each other as a particular league's rival. We have more details below, as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

"The follow-up to the thrilling international break, eFootball 2023's Season 3: Back to the Clubs continues with a series of in-game campaigns and events to be held coinciding with Carnival in Brazil and the season kick-off of the J-League. eFootball 2023 embraces the vibrant revelry of Carnival in Brazil and celebrates with its players login bonuses leading to the acquisition of a Brazilian football legend in a Legendary "Chance Deal" for their "Dream Team"! Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the J-League, legends and current players representing Japan are up for grabs!

Epic: Japan is available just in time for the start of the J-League season! World-class players in their J-League glory! Thursday, February 16 – Shunsuke Nakamura, Junya Ito, Junichi Inamoto Thursday, February 23 – Kazuyoshi Miura, Shinji Ono, Hidetoshi Nakata



New eFootball 2023 Packs

Pep Guardiola – The great Spanish general arrives to eFootball™2023 as part of a Manager Pack alongside Johan Cruyff and Fabio Cannavaro. Managers can increase the game experience gained for player progression of "Dream Team" squad players in specific positions by 400%.

