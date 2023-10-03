Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Haunted By Daylight

Dead By Daylight Reveals Haunted By Daylight 2023 Plans

Behaviour Interactive has revealed its plans for the Dead By Daylight 2023 Halloween event, as Haunted By Daylight starts today.

The team at Behaviour Interactive revealed their roadmap for the Halloween event happening in Dead By Daylight, as Haunted By Daylight has started now. The team revealed a new roadmap today showing off what will be released over the next few weeks to give their horror game a little something extra to do in the spookiest of months.

Starting today, you'll see new merch hit the shop as you can deck out your characters in some new clothing and items. On October 11, Tomw 17 will be released with an all-new horrifying creature and survivor. October 13, we'll be getting a special livestream for the Haunted By Daylight, which we're guessing will go into finer details about what you can expect from the event. On October 18, the team will kick off the in-game event that will have daily rewards for a few weeks and new content to play. Finally, on October 24, they will release the new Hallowed Blight collection for you to purchase. While we may not know everything coming to the game just yet, the team does go out fo their way to make sure Halloween is something special for everyone who still plays the game. You can see more in the teaser trailer below.

"Dare to enter the Void that is Dead by Daylight where your favorite horror characters coexist, ruled by a dark force in never-ending Trials. The Fog thickens this year as Haunted by Daylight, the unmissable in-game Halloween event returns, bigger than it's ever been. Players should get amped up on their jump scares thanks to Void Zones, new, terrifying gates to a mysterious Realm where the Entity's victims – or Haunts – are dismissed and await to be released. The stakes will be even higher as players will find themselves face to face with these Haunts for the first time…"

