Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dead Season, Snail Bite

Dead Season Announced Release For Early October

Coming out a few weeks before Halloween, Dead Season has been confirmed by Iceberg Interactive for PC release in early October.

Article Summary Dead Season, a new turn-based tactics zombie game, launches on PC October 8, 2024, by Iceberg Interactive.

Guide survivors in a post-apocalyptic world, scavenging items and strategizing against relentless zombie hordes.

Engage in unforgiving combat, level up, and unlock abilities while noises attract more dangers.

Experience fear and survival through 16 missions, facing various undead threats and ruthless thugs.

Indie game developer Snail Bite and publisher Iceberg Interactive have confirmed the release date for their new game, Dead Season, just in time for Halloween. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a new turn-based tactics zombie title set in a grim post-apocalyptic undead world. The game was originally announced back in April this year, but the team hasn't said a lot about what's to come, and we never really got a demo or any kind of an Early Access release as we see in a lot of titles. But it sounds like they'll be ready to go in time for the haunting season as the game arrives on October 8, 2024. Along with the news came a new trailer, which we have for you to watch above.

Dead Season

The world as we know it has crumbled, overrun by the relentless scourge of the undead. In the midst of chaos, a group of unlikely survivors band together, and their only goal is to outlast the Dead Season. In this single-player turn-based tactics game, guide a group of unprepared strangers in their struggle to survive a zombie apocalypse. Scavenge for items, complete objectives, and strategize to survive against relentless undead hordes through narrow escapes and close calls, but beware, the noise attracts more danger. Can you escape the outbreak's grip?

Unforgiving turn-based combat where you scavenge for weapons, level up, and unlock new abilities to outsmart and outlast the undead.

Single-player campaign with 16 missions unfolded through a narrative brought to life through motion comics.

Every noise you make attracts the attention of even more dangerous threats.

Face a variety of enemies, including different types of undead adversaries and ruthless thugs.

Experience the fear and desperation of survival as you traverse through nights filled with terror and streets cloaked in shadows.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!