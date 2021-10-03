Deadmau5 Releases New Music Video Using Manticore Games' Software

Deadmau5 released a new music video this week with a twist as it was created using Core, the game-building software from Manticore Games. A short time ago, the electronic artist partnered with Manticore to have a music video contest where entrants used the Core software to create visuals for his upcoming single, "When The Summer Dies". The results brought about over 130 entries from solo designers who played around with the mechanics to create stunning art all the way to game creators who built worlds to explore. We have the results of that contest below, along with a few specific creators who were highlighted for their work, and the videos at the bottom to enjoy. What's more, Manticore will be selecting a limited number of fans to participate in a VIP virtual Meet & Greet with deadmau5 within Core at a later date.

This incredible collaboration with deadmau5 and Core creators resulted in more than 130 entries from around the world that spanned gritty underground cities to psychedelic visions to war-torn landscapes. Several of the creators who participated have unique backgrounds, with many having little to no prior professional game development experience, and yet were still able to make stunningly beautiful 3D worlds in just a few days. A few notable worlds and creators featured in the video include: Sino (creator of A Cyberpunk Dream) – Sino is a music producer for local artists in Pakistan turned Core creator. His earnings from Core helped him pay his bills, rent, etc. and support his family during the pandemic. He switched careers and is now a full-time game developer.

Dragonballduraq (creator of Abandoned Stage Sub) – Dragonballduraq is a 19 year-old recent high school graduate. She joined Core three days after the jam started and made a winning submission in seven days using Core for the first time and having no professional experience making games or environments.

BFM (creator of deadmau5 Submission) – BFM worked as a pizza delivery person for years and now makes Core games during his spare time. He has won many Core contests and challenges and used his earnings to pay bills. BFM's world uses a dismal junkyard as a backdrop for the star of our jam in a manner befitting the cyberpunk theme.

Amonbeaufils (creator of Blasted Moons) – Amonbeaufils is a 27 year-old student working on his PhD in Physics in France. Core was his very first game dev experience and he has been able to make incredible worlds in Core in very little time. He previously won Best Overall in Core's City Building Jam.

"I've been experimenting with the confluence of music and tech for a long time, and now with games, I'm able to take it to a whole other level," said Joel Zimmerman who is deadmau5. "Typically it takes months and hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars to make a music video. In this case, we were able to pull together a video with stunning 3D worlds in just a couple of months by crowdsourcing the creation to the Core community and deadmau5 fans. The quality of the interactive experiences and the speed with which they were made was unbelievable and demonstrates why more artists are seeking out unique opportunities inside of games to extend new experiences to their audiences."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: deadmau5 & Lights – When The Summer Dies (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/c7QcMkP_gQc)

