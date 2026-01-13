Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: deadpool, marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Deadpool Joins Marvel Rivals As Part Of Season Six

The Merc with a Mouth is coming to Marvel Rivals, as Deadpool arrives in all of his reality-breaking glory as part of Season Six

Article Summary Deadpool joins Marvel Rivals in Season Six as a versatile triple-role hero, playable with unique restrictions.

Season Six adds the Museum of Contemplation map, new accessories, and a revamped Hero Proficiency system.

Photo Mode and The Clobberin' Club debut in Times Square, letting players capture moments and duel publicly.

Marvel Rivals Championship updates reward all factions with prizes, Units, new Nameplates, and Sprays.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the next major character coming to Marvel Rivals, as Deadpool joins the game for Season Six. The Nerc with a Mouth will be a part of the game as a triple-role hero, because, of course, he had to be everything he could at once. But in Quick and Competitive modes, only one Deadpool can appear on each side. Along with his addition, you'll see a new convoy map called Museum of Contemplation, which matches the Season name. We have more details and info here as the content will launch on January 29.

Marvel Rivals – Season Six

For Season Six, the Hero Proficiency system will get a major upgrade, allowing players to further showcase their incredible skills. The cap will be raised for each hero and new rewards added such as Units, Unstable Molecules, Nameplates, Titles, Nameplate Frames, Badges, Dynamic Avatars, and more. An all-new batch of adorable accessories for Deadpool, Rogue, Doctor Strange, Mister Fantastic, Squirrel Girl, Iron Man, Captain America, Daredevil, Black Panther, and Storm are coming in Season Six. These will be released with the new update. Also, verified college students will get access to a new rotation of 10 costumes and MVPs. University students can verify with their education email to unlock these exclusive benefits.

Season Six will also introduce a Photo Mode to Times Square where players can adjust camera angles, choose their favorite filters, and capture those epic moments. Also as of the January 29 update, Times Square will also get a new area: The Clobberin' Club. Players can challenge others to duels here, and if they spend a small amount of Units, the match will be broadcast live on the big screens in Times Square!

Finally, starting with Season Six, factions in the Marvel Rivals Championship will receive even richer rewards. Top factions will still earn cash prizes, while others at every ranking can now win different amounts of Units, split among all members. Nameplates and Sprays will also be awarded to factions who make it to Open Qualifiers and actively participate. The MRC Nameplate Emblems have also been completely redesigned to cover more rankings and will be permanently saved.

