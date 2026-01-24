Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Death Howl, The Outer Zone

Death Howl Confirms Console Launch Date For February

After having a successful release on PC, 11 Bit Studio confirmed that Death Howl will be coming to consoles this February

Article Summary Death Howl launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Game Pass in February.

Experience Ro’s quest through grief and the spirit world in a deck-building, turn-based RPG adventure.

Craft unique cards, master shamanic totems, and engage in strategic grid-based battles against spirits.

Uncover forgotten lore and secrets as you explore dark, mythic lands driven by loss and resilience.

Indie game developer The Outer Zone and publisher 11 Bit Studios have confirmed they will release Death Howl for consoles next month. The team confirmed this week that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass on February 19, along with a new trailer for you to check out here.

Death Howl

In forgotten lands shrouded by myth, Ro—a hunter from a small tribe—is overcome by grief following the death of her beloved son. Guided by voices from another world, she transcends into the realm of spirits, in hopes of bringing him back. Death Howl weaves an atmospheric tale of grief, healing, and resilience. As Ro, you'll face relentless spirits in turn-based battles that challenge your tactical sense and adaptability. To succeed, you must craft and master decks of powerful cards and use shamanic totems while unearthing forgotten tales and secrets that shape Ro's path.

Master Your Deck-Building Skills: Explore the realm of spirits and gather ingredients to craft cards from each region. Discover shamanic totems to enhance your deck and cast a variety of melee and ranged spells to balance your offensive and defensive skills. Each new card lets you tailor your tactical style while preparing for your next deadly encounter.

Engage in Grid-Based Combat: Face a host of restless and eerie spirits in grid-based battles where each move is crucial. Test your wit by fighting unique enemy types and powerful bosses. Grow stronger, adapt your deck, and choose your battles as you explore grim lands like the Forest of Howling Shadows or Meadows of Delusion.

A Mother's Grief, A Spirit's Journey: Take part in a mother's spiritual journey through grief, where every step uncovers a new layer of her story, reflecting themes of love, loss, and the path of acceptance. Discover a mysterious world of forgotten lore, where darkness whispers secrets and invites you to unearth buried memories.

