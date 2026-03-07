Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreadXP, Pigface, titolovesyou

Pigface Announces New Penitentiary & Kicking Update

Pigface continues to update and add new content while in Early Access, as players will get the Penitentiary & Kicking update this week

Unlock the pink Cowgirl Hat mask, adding pistol buffs, plus new weapons and the highly requested kicking ability.

Enjoy two new cutscenes, a cutscene skip feature, and several quality-of-life tweaks and bug fixes.

Step into Exit's shoes, survive mercenary missions, buy gear, and unlock unique masks to change your playstyle.

Indie game developer titolovesyou and publisher DreadXP revealed the next update for their horror game Pigface, as the Penitentiary & Kicking update is coming this week. As the name suggests, you're getting new content as part of the game's continued development in Early Access, with a new location and a new ability. You can check out more details below and in the trailer, as it will arrive on March 12.

Penitentiary & Kicking

The Penitentiary & Kicking Update adds a new story level taking place in a prison rave and a subway station death trap bonus level. Tito has also added new weapons, a new special ability mask – the pink Cowgirl Hat – which provides buffs to pistol gameplay, and a highly requested ability: Kicking. As with The Mall Update, this adds new ways to Get The Job Done. Additionally, Pigface will be getting two new cutscenes, plus the option to skip cutscenes, and a handful of QoL tweaks and bug fixes.

Pigface

Play as Exit, a terrible woman with a terrible past, who is about to pay the price. Covered in your own blood, you wake up in an empty warehouse with an explosive headache. A phone rings across the room… "If it feels like something's been implanted at the base of your skull, that's because there has. It's in your best interest to listen to me," says a mysterious voice. You're now their gun-for-hire and with a bomb in your skull, you have no choice but to cooperate. Complete missions to earn money and upgrade your arsenal with new gear from the Black Market. Unlock a wide range of masks, each enhancing a different skillset to customize your gameplay. Charge in with a flurry of bullets, crack skulls with a rusty pipe, plant traps, or sneak around undetected— whatever you decide, just get the job done!

It's Blackmail: They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings.

They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings. Armed to the Teeth: Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market.

Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market. Wear Different Faces: Find and unlock a variety of masks that grant you a suite of different abilities.

