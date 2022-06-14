Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Kanto Starter Promos

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we take a look at three promo cards that will come out in a later wave of the set.

As mentioned above, the main Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO products are set to debut on July 1st, 2022 but that doesn't mean that we aren't in for more. The above cards featuring the Kanto Starter Pokémon of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle will all be the featured SWSH Black Star Promo cards in three pin collections coming on August 5th. Each of these will feature one of the three promo cards, a pin with the featured Starter, and three packs of the Pokémon GO expansion. You can look forward to openings right here on Bleeding Cool for many of this set's products.

The three promo cards will see three different artists (Shibuzoh for Bulbasaur, Saya Tsuruta for Charmander, and kurumitsu for Squirtle) depict these Generation One favorites holding Gifts straight out of Niantic's hit game.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.