Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Gimmighoul Illustration

Akira Komayama delivers a connecting set of Gholdengo and Gimmighoul Illustration Rares in Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at two new Illustration Rares.

In the Scarlet & Violet era, Illustration Rares of Pokémon evolutionary lines either tell a story of evolution… or they connect, like the Spidops and Tarontula from Scarlet & Violet. This Gimmighoul Illustration Rare and Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare connect the same exact way, with Gholdengo placed on top of the Gimmighoul card. The art is done by Akira Komayama, who debuted in the Pokémon TCG with two cards from the special set, Call of Legends, which came out between the HeartGold SoulSilver and Black & White eras. Ever since their debut, Komayama's coloring has been notable for its brightness and use of intense lighting.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

