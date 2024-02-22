Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Death Noodle Delivery, Stupidi Pixel, Tiny Pixel, Troglobytes Games

Death Noodle Delivery Will Be Released This April

Troglobytes Games announced this week that Paperboy-inspired Death Noodle Delivery will be making its way to PC via Steam this April.

Indie game developers Stupidi Pixel and Tiny Pixel, along with publisher Troglobytes Games, have given a proper release date to Death Noodle Delivery. Inspired by the classic game Paperboy, you will take on the role of a delivery driver for a small noodle shop, trying to get your order to the home of the customer while avoiding death in a dangerous neon futuristic city. Will you be able to dodge all of the obstacles and threats to your life and deliver the food on time? The game is currently scheduled to be released on PC via Steam on April 4, 2024, with a release for all three major consoles set to happen later this year. For the time being, enjoy the latest trailer here while we wait out the next six weeks.

Death Noodle Delivery

In Death Noodle Delivery, you take on the role of the brave yet constipated rider, Jimmy, fresh on a new job delivering noodles across the crime-ridden cyber city he calls home. Armed with a rusty yet trusty jailbreakable hoverboard, the player must navigate both the bustling city streets, avoiding its frequent deadly dangers, and the relationships in his apartment complex, where tech-obsessed neighbors, seedy characters, and AI malfunctions leave little room for boredom.

The game proposes a blend of fast-paced action and storytelling, allowing players to uncover the secrets of the game world as they progress through the seven-day survival challenge. From engaging in conversations with quirky neighbors to scouring the web for hacks and hidden pleasures, players can let themselves delve deep into the heart of this cyberpunk metropolis. Death Noodle Delivery also features the ability to upgrade and customize your hoverboard into a formidable weapon, transform your old board into a powerful killing machine by hacking AI paywalls, and install new upgrades, such as cat bombs and time warp!

