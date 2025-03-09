Posted in: Games, Kojima Productions, Video Games | Tagged: death stranding, Death Stranding 2, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Death Stranding 2 Announces Pre-Order & Global Concert Tour

During SXSW 2025, Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2 is up for pre-order and is getting a new global concert tour

Article Summary Pre-order Death Stranding 2 beginning March 12, available for PS5 on June 28, 2025.

Death Stranding 2 offers a vast world, interactive gameplay, and a compelling story.

Strands of Harmony concert tour will take Death Stranding music global in November 2025.

Experience game soundtracks live with Ludvig Forssell and others in 19 global cities.

During a special panel at SXSW 2025 today, Kojima Productions made a couple of announcements revolving around the Death Stranding franchise. First off, Death Stranding 2 has a pre-order date and a release date, as players can order the game for PS5 starting on March 12, with a current release date planned for June 28, 2025. With the news came a ten-minute video in which we get a better idea of what the story will be, but given the past trailers Hideo Kojima put together for the first game, we're taking everything here with a grain of salt since a lot of what we saw in the original trailers wasn't in the game. Meanwhile, they also announced a new concert series with Strands of Harmony, set to go on a global tour starting in November 2025. We have more details for that as well for you below.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Sam – with companions by his side – sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: Should we have connected? Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

Unique & Explorable World: The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate.

The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate. Exciting & Adaptable Combat: Whether facing human foes or otherworldly entities, a range of options are at your disposal. Do you go in aggressively, sneak around enemies to achieve your goals, or try to avoid danger altogether? How you approach these situations is up to you.

Whether facing human foes or otherworldly entities, a range of options are at your disposal. Do you go in aggressively, sneak around enemies to achieve your goals, or try to avoid danger altogether? How you approach these situations is up to you. Compelling Story & Characters: Following on from the events of Death Stranding, this new story follows Sam on a fresh journey. Expect the unexpected.

Following on from the events of Death Stranding, this new story follows Sam on a fresh journey. Expect the unexpected. Social Strand Gameplay: Your actions can affect how other players interact with the game's world and vice-versa. Make sure you leave your mark.

Death Stranding – Strands of Harmony

Embark on a journey to connect with fellow Porters through the power of music, and come together in one of 19 locations across the world to celebrate the music of Death Stranding live. Experience an orchestra and singers perform the most unforgettable songs from the series by Ludvig Forssell, Low Roar and other artists, while synchronized HD videos play on screen to relive Sam's encounters, farewells, fierce battles, joys, and sorrows—allowing audiences to relive the stories of Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach through music.

