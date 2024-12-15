Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, Deathless. Tales of Old Rus, FOR-GAMES CR

Deathless. Tales of Old Rus Releases New Trailer With Launch

Check out the official launch trailer for Deathless. Tales of Old Rus, as the game has left Early Access and is available now

Article Summary Experience Deathless, now fully launched, featuring Slavic folklore in a unique RPG card game adventure.

Explore Slavia, battle mythical creatures, and customize heroes to protect the realm from chaos.

Create distinct decks, utilize diverse strategies, and adapt against legendary Russian beasts.

Enjoy original artwork and music as you uncover complex stories with interwoven hero narratives.

Indie game developer 1C Game Studios and publisher FOR-GAMES CR has officially launched the full version of Deathless. Tales of Old Rus after being in Early Access for a while. The team basically released the game in the middle of over 200 video game announcements, so it got buried underneath a few layers of hype, but the game is now out in full, along with a new launch trailer to check out above.

Deathless. Tales of Old Rus

The people of Slavia have lived in peace and tranquility since time immemorial, but unrest threatens their happy existence. Four unique heroes embodied by the player are set forth to take on legendary foes, collect artifacts and equipment, and further customize and adapt against the mythical beasts of Belosvet in order to restore the lands. Bogatyrs, wizards, sorcerers, amusing little spirits known as nechistiks, and a myriad of creatures, most foul, will remain a threat even to the highly-leveled hero. Creating and combining card decks allows players to immerse themselves in their chosen warrior's story, utilizing found equipment and varied playstyles against several foes. Adaptation is critical to each enemy, and choices will matter.

Reimagined Realms: The first video game adaptation of the original universe by artist Roman Papsuev and featuring music by acclaimed composer Dmitriy Silantyev.

The first video game adaptation of the original universe by artist Roman Papsuev and featuring music by acclaimed composer Dmitriy Silantyev. Fearsome Fairytale Foes: Clash with revenants and khuds, fight a yaga, chat with a vodyanoy, and even befriend rusalkas… or maybe not — those sneaky water nymphs are deadly foes.

Clash with revenants and khuds, fight a yaga, chat with a vodyanoy, and even befriend rusalkas… or maybe not — those sneaky water nymphs are deadly foes. Choose Your Own Adventure: Combine, customize, and collect all manner of cards and weaponry, with diversity in the decks per main hero to be modified.

Combine, customize, and collect all manner of cards and weaponry, with diversity in the decks per main hero to be modified. Deal or No Deal: Unlock new cards and battle modifiers by the end of each playthrough to make your future runs even more exciting, but beware – foes of all sizes can still be a threat even to the most experienced.

Unlock new cards and battle modifiers by the end of each playthrough to make your future runs even more exciting, but beware – foes of all sizes can still be a threat even to the most experienced. A Tale of Four Heroes: Watch as the heroes' tales intertwine in surprising ways. Complete quests, meet memorable allies, and confront inimitable foes. Defeating bosses will prove to be quite the challenge.

