Diablo II: Resurrected Releases Patch 2.5 In PTR With Notes

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new patch into Diablo II: Resurrected on the PTR as you can try out Patch 2.5. The major addition to this is Terror Zones, which will add a brand new experience that will test your resolve and help you level up to 99 if you're truly begging to get that high in some of the most punishing ways possible. They've also added a number of quality-of-life additions to the game as well. You can read the full patch notes here as we have a snippet of what they've added below.

Diablo II: Resurrected – Terror Zones The journey to level 99 is a celebrated experience for players and quite the milestone if achieved—a rite of passage, even. We want to offer an alternative to repeatedly farming Baal, Diablo, or Nihlathak. We also want the journey to level 99 to be accessible to a larger population of players, full of variety, and most importantly, challenging—this is where Terror Zones come in. As we get into details, please note that players can choose to opt-out of Terror Zones if desired.

When playing a Terror Zone-enabled game, every hour, the armies of the Burning Hells will focus their demonic might on specific zones, terrorizing them. The monsters in these zones will be at least two levels higher than your current level or their original level, up to a maximum per difficulty. The experience received and the loot dropped by killing a terrorized monster will be based on this new level. In addition, terrorized monsters will also grant additional experience points. Here are the level details for each monster type per difficulty:Normal Base: +2 levels up to level 45

Champion: +4 levels up to level 47

Unique: +5 levels up to level 48 Nightmare Base: +2 levels up to level 71

Champion: +4 levels up to level 73

Unique: +5 levels up to level 74 Hell Base: +2 levels up to level 96

Champion: +4 levels up to level 98

Unique: +5 levels up to level 99 The Diablo II: Resurrected base player level used for the above calculations are taken from the creator of the game. If the host leaves the game, a new player will be selected for the base. Upon entering a Terror Zone-enabled game, you'll be informed of the current terrorized areas through a message sent to you via the Chat Box. When the time for new terrorized zones draws near, you will be informed of the impending changes via the Chat Box. In addition, you will be informed that you're entering a terrorized area by several indicators: Unique iconography next to a terrorized monster's name

On-screen text and messaging

Special audio cue

In-game text on the auto-map