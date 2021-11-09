CORSAIR Releases New Limited Collection Of K65 RGB Mini Keyboards

CORSAIR has revealed a brand new set of limited collection K65 RGB Mini Keyboards that have a bit of a colorful look to them. As you can see from the image of the one below colored in what they're calling Bubblegum Pop, the company has released four different colors of these mechanical gaming keyboards that have all the features of the regular model, just gussied up with a bit of flavor along the outside. The only place you can get these designs is through the CORSAIR Collections page on their website, as each one is going for $250. We have more info on them below, but if you're looking it purchase, they're only here for a limited time.

Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards adorn your desktop with bright, charming colors atop a brilliant white frame for truly eye-catching aesthetics. Choose from the refreshingly green Hint of Mint, Bubblegum Pop's burst of pink, the blue splash of Berry Wave, or a sweet slice of forever summer in Watermelon Blast.

Each Flavor Rush keyboard also includes a new CORSAIR Artisan sails logo keycap – the first of its kind – launching today as a standalone product as well. This premium clear resin keycap lets maximum RGB backlighting shine through, giving your keyboard a brilliant accent point of light and color while showing off your CORSAIR flair. With all these color and customization options, Flavor Rush keyboards make unforgettable additions to your CORSAIR setup.

If Flavor Rush whets your appetite for more custom gear, rest assured that this is only the beginning for CORSAIR Collections. Centering around a fresh new theme with each release, CORSAIR COLLECTIONS gear will be available only for a limited time, making them the ideal collector's items for those with an eye for style. Be on the lookout for more launches in the coming months, which will feature additional peripherals such as headsets, mice, and more.