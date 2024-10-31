Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Deceive Inc., Sweet Bandits Studios

Deceive Inc. Releases Scoundrels & Sentinels Update

Deceive Inc. has a new update out this week with Scoundrels & Sentinels, as they basically take an adventure setting for your spy games

Article Summary Explore 50 levels of rewards and new fantasy-themed cosmetics in Deceive Inc.'s Scoundrels & Sentinels update.

Introduce new gadgets like the Bait Box and D-eye recon device to deceive and gather intel.

Agent abilities get revamped with new powers for Chavez, Ace, and Yu-Mi for exciting gameplay.

Enjoy updated map variants and a beginner-friendly matchmaking system in Deceive Inc.

Indie game developer Sweet Bandits Studios and publisher Tripwire Presents have released a new update today for Deceive Inc., as players can experience the Scoundrels & Sentinels update. The shorthand for this one is that you're getting a fantasy adventure setting for your spy games, giving you a number of new options to play and costumes to take on. We have the full rundown for you below as the content will be in the game for several weeks.

Deceive Inc. – Scoundrels & Sentinels

Progress Through 50 Levels of Rewards: Prepare for adventure! The brand-new Catalog will make sure everyone is ready to join their party and pursue a campaign of intrigue and deception, with fantasy-themed cosmetic rewards bringing spies into the world of valiant knights and dastardly rogues. In addition to some of the most ambitious character skins released to date, players can earn the very first animated calling card to leave a lasting impression on their victims.

New Gadgets to Perceive and Deceive: Get ready to make some noise with the introduction of the Bait Box for agents level 22 or higher! Living up to its name the Bait Box can play selected soundtracks to bamboozle foes, including the sound of gunshots to deter enemies from would-be combat or the distinct jingle of a keycard to lure them into a trap. Balancing out the deception is the new D-eye recon gadget, a pen-launched camera device that can be attached to flat surfaces or even NPCs. Players can have up to two remote cameras active at once but be wary, breaking cover will break the cameras on any bugged spy and lose the valuable visual information they provide!

Agent Ability Improvements: Responding to feedback with the intention of altering the current meta, Sweet Bandit studios have begun reviewing agents kits with an eye towards improving the experience and ensuring that they're exciting and impactful as the game evolves. In this first update, Chavez leans into his athletic background with the "All-Star" ability, holstering his weapons to charge forward at great speeds allowing him to break enemy spy cover and burst through doors – provided he has the necessary keycard. Ace, the huntress, receives "Heat Vision", which temporarily allows her to track enemy spies based on their heat level – the higher the heat the smaller the heat zone displayed, allowing her to hone in on high-heat targets quickly. The final character, Yu-Mi, has received many significant changes to her kits functionality, including making her healing and trap bubbles larger in size – but now vulnerable to being destroyed by enemies.

Map Variants and Changes Keep Missions Feeling Fresh: Scoundrels & Sentinels introduces the first two variants of existing maps, Fragrant Shores by Night and Hard Sell Morning. Both maps feature the same core design, with a refreshed look thanks to updated lighting and an additional VIP to give them each unique flavor. There are additional plans for map variants in the future, including more changes to gameplay elements! Existing maps continue to receive improvements and changes as well including the departure of the security truck acting as vault terminal C on Fragrant Shores, now a large staff room, replaced with a new multi-level yacht.

Team Beginner Queue & More: The world of Deceive Inc. can be daunting for new agents, especially with highly skilled veteran spies potentially lurking anywhere. Continuing work to more smoothly onboard fresh agents, improvements have been made to solo beginner queue mode to better communicate when it is active and allow players to return to this mode as long as they are within the allowed levels, and a new team beginner queue – mixing low level agents and NPC agents together – has been added.

