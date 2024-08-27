Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Death of Glory, Distilled Gaming Company

Deck-Builder Fighting Game Death of Glory Releases New Trailer

Death of Glory has released a brand-new trailer showing off the deck-building mechanics to this fighting title ahead of its full release

Article Summary Watch the new Death of Glory trailer from Distilled Gaming, highlighting its deck-building mechanics.

Experience the unique blend of deck-building and fighting styles in Death of Glory's upcoming full release.

Explore five distinct classes, each with unique resource systems, in single-player roguelike campaigns.

Engage in competitive multiplayer, climb ladders for rewards, and enjoy endless replayability with dynamic arenas.

Indie game developer and publisher Distilled Gaming Company released a brand-new trailer this week for Death of Glory, showing more of the game leading to its full release. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since October 2023, as they have been working on this unique blend of deck-building and fighting game styles. The latest trailer shows off some of the new changes and upgrades they have made recently, as they are still slowly working their way to a full release. Enjoy the trailer above!

Death of Glory

Death or Glory takes you to a thrilling world where anyone has the chance to cut through the chaos and become a champion. Assassins stalk giants from the shadows. Warriors smash their fists to shatter the visor of a mech. Werewolves gouge their claws into the flesh of gods. Yet, in this realm, fortunes shift like the winds. It isn't enough to just hit harder than your enemy. Battles echo through time and space- those who survive are the ones who know how to wield their cards to an outstanding victory. Every card is an action; every action can have a reaction. Thrilling combo-centric gameplay lets you deal devastating bursts of damage or catch your opponent out and counter to gain control of the match. Hone your skills in the fully fleshed-out single-player roguelike campaign. These lands punish mediocrity mercilessly. Test your strategies through these levels, earning powerful cards and in-game currency and champion XP, while different choices lead to different rewards.

Five Classes with Five Unique Resource Systems – No two classes play alike.

– No two classes play alike. Dynamic Turn Control – both players share a turn, but as soon as you counter your opponent's card, you seize the initiative and gain control of the battle.

Grow With The Game – the single-player roguelike campaign rewards its explorers with in-game currency, champion XP, and new cards to wield.

Highly Competitive multiplayer – challenge your friends in Dueling mode, climb the ladder for seasonal rewards, and see your name written in the stars.

– challenge your friends in Dueling mode, climb the ladder for seasonal rewards, and see your name written in the stars. Endless Replayability– these arenas can change on a whim, with environmental modifiers encouraging you to think outside of the box.

