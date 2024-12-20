Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Rock Galactic, Ghost Ship Games

Deep Rock Galactic Launches New Yuletide 2024 Season Event

Celebrate the holidays in Deep Rock Galactic as the team has released the Yuletide 2024 season event with new additions and more

Article Summary Experience Deep Rock Galactic's festive event with decorations and new assignments.

Unlock exclusive recycled Gift Wrapped hat by completing the Yearly Performance Bonus.

Hunt Yuletide Elves for rewards: Chillax pickaxe, Bosco framework, and Elf suit.

Explore the Space Rig's Christmas makeover with ornaments, music, and lights.

Indie game developer Ghost Ship Games and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have released a new update for Deep Rock Galactic to celebrate the holidays. The event comes with some new additions to the game and a few activities you can do, all of which will be in the game until January 9. We have the finer details of what you can experience below as the content is now live.

Deep Rock Galactic – Yuletide 2024

To celebrate this year's festivities, Management has splashed out on a decorated Space Rig and a tree-mendous number of goodies available to unlock. Leftover gift packaging will not be wasted this year, as the rubbish is being utilised for this year's fashionably festive Gift Wrapped hat in a brand-new assignment. For those who were too drunk to get anything done in Yuletide's past, fear not, as miners can also unlock all previous headwear through another assignment. On Hoxxes's surface, Yuletide Elves are yet again attempting to infiltrate, and Management is offering a stocking full of gifts, including a Double Performance Point Mission Bonus, for dwarves who bag and tag them.

Wrap it like it's Hot: Dwarves can complete the Yearly Performance Bonus assignment to unlock the Gift Wrapped hat, made of 100% recycled wrapping paper and complete with a pretty green bow to strut in style. Plus, previous snazzy holiday headgear, can be dusted off and earned by completing the Fashion of Yuletide Past assignment.

