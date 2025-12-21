Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Rock Galactic, Ghost Ship Games
Deep Rock Galactic Launches The Annual Yuletide Seasonal Event
Deep Rock Galactic has launched the Yuletide 2025 seasonal event, bringing in the uyala holiday flair to the title for a few weeks
Indie game developer Ghost Ship Games and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have released their annual holiday update for Deep Rock Galactic to celebrate the occasion. Basically, this is a mix of cosmetics and events you can take part in, which will last for a limited time. You can read the full details below as it will run until January 6, 2026.
Deep Rock Galactic – Yuletide 2025
The annual earnings report shows yet another record year for Deep Rock Galactic, which Management has decided to spend exclusively on a brand new hat for each employee showing up to work. A company present for present company. Its resemblance to a traffic safety cone is coincidental, just as getting hit by a falling rock is a "coincidence" and not a "workplace accident".
Yuletide Elves
Those pesky Yuletide Elves are back, and it's your job to pacify them. Any elves left unattended can (and will) disrupt our mining operations. We cannot let this happen, so be sure to shoot them on sight, and deposit their body into the M.U.L.E. They're quite elusive, so be quick and don't hesitate when you see them!
Hats of Yuletide Past
Forgot to show up to work during a previous Yuletide event? No worries! Management is ready to provide extra work to any dwarf ready to put in extra hours. Part of the payment for said work is an assortment of old hats. Complete the Fashion of Yuletide Past assignment to unlock all the Yuletide cosmetics from past years' celebrations.
More Goodies Under the Tree
Santa might know if you've been naughty or nice, but Mission Control knows if you've completed your work assignments, and that's what matters. Speaking of those, if you haven't yet completed the Yuletide Elf Hunt assignment, it'll be available during the event, and unlock the following upon completion:
Pickaxe set: 'Chillaxe'
- Bosco framework: 'Yuletide Special'
- Elf suit armor + headwear*
* Try to avoid confusing a fellow dwarf disguised as an elf with an actual elf. Dwarf good, elf bad.
Space Rig's Decorations
No holiday without decorations! In fact, no holiday time off, but the decorations are here regardless. Th