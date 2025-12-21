Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Rock Galactic, Ghost Ship Games

Deep Rock Galactic Launches The Annual Yuletide Seasonal Event

Deep Rock Galactic has launched the Yuletide 2025 seasonal event, bringing in the uyala holiday flair to the title for a few weeks

Article Summary Deep Rock Galactic launches the Yuletide 2025 event with festive cosmetics and special missions.

Earn the exclusive Tomten hat and bonus rewards by completing the Yearly Performance Bonus assignment.

Hunt Yuletide Elves for extra mission points and unlock classic holiday hats from previous events.

Enjoy the decorated Space Rig, play seasonal assignments, and collect unique pickaxe and armor sets.

Indie game developer Ghost Ship Games and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have released their annual holiday update for Deep Rock Galactic to celebrate the occasion. Basically, this is a mix of cosmetics and events you can take part in, which will last for a limited time. You can read the full details below as it will run until January 6, 2026.

Deep Rock Galactic – Yuletide 2025

The annual earnings report shows yet another record year for Deep Rock Galactic, which Management has decided to spend exclusively on a brand new hat for each employee showing up to work. A company present for present company. Its resemblance to a traffic safety cone is coincidental, just as getting hit by a falling rock is a "coincidence" and not a "workplace accident". Complete the Yearly Performance Bonus assignment to receive the Tomten hat. You won't be able to see much, but you'll look great! You'll also receive extra Performance Points, crafting resources, credits and a couple of infused Matrix Cores for all your hard work.

Yuletide Elves

Those pesky Yuletide Elves are back, and it's your job to pacify them. Any elves left unattended can (and will) disrupt our mining operations. We cannot let this happen, so be sure to shoot them on sight, and deposit their body into the M.U.L.E. They're quite elusive, so be quick and don't hesitate when you see them! Management has agreed to grant you and your whole team Double Mission Performance Point Bonus every time you complete a mission in which you've deposited an elf.

Hats of Yuletide Past

Forgot to show up to work during a previous Yuletide event? No worries! Management is ready to provide extra work to any dwarf ready to put in extra hours. Part of the payment for said work is an assortment of old hats. Complete the Fashion of Yuletide Past assignment to unlock all the Yuletide cosmetics from past years' celebrations.

More Goodies Under the Tree

Santa might know if you've been naughty or nice, but Mission Control knows if you've completed your work assignments, and that's what matters. Speaking of those, if you haven't yet completed the Yuletide Elf Hunt assignment, it'll be available during the event, and unlock the following upon completion:

Pickaxe set: 'Chillaxe'

Pickaxe set: 'Chillaxe' Bosco framework: 'Yuletide Special'

Elf suit armor + headwear*

* Try to avoid confusing a fellow dwarf disguised as an elf with an actual elf. Dwarf good, elf bad.

Space Rig's Decorations

No holiday without decorations! In fact, no holiday time off, but the decorations are here regardless. Th e Space Rig has been decorated with colorful lights and ornaments, and cozy Yuletide music is playing. Management did not set aside a budget for shoveling snow, so you'll have to deal with that yourself. A friendly reminder that the combination of heavy drinking and snowball fights are at each employee's own risk (and expense).

